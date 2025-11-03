Skip to content
3 Nov 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

New Season: When Hogs Fly

In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

  • New Rework: Three Musketeers

  • New Evolution: Royal Hogs

  • Game Modes and Challenges

  • Crown Chase Events

  • Clan Voyage

NEW REWORK

Three Musketeers

Slash. Shoot. Slay.


Three Musketeers are finally a squad! Armed with new bayonets, they strike from range and deal extra damage up close—shooting and slicing through enemy troops.

NEW EVOLUTION

Royal Hogs

They fly now?!

Royal Hogs took to the sky! They soar toward the tower, crashing down when they arrive, or when hit, dealing area damage before continuing their journey to the Tower on foot.

GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES

Royal Hogs Evolution Draft: November 3 – 10

It’s Classic Draft—supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Royal Hogs Evolution.

  • Challenge: November 7 – 10

  • Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote

Musketeer Mayhem: November 17 – 24

Elixir is overflowing! With 7x Elixir, battles are faster, crazier, and more chaotic than ever. Deploy nonstop and overwhelm your opponent with Three Musketeers.

  • Challenge: November 21 – 24

  • Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote

CROWN CHASE EVENTS

Looking for more rewards? We got some more coming! This season brings you up to 5 Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including: 

  • 3 Skeleton Barrel Evolution Shards 

  • Epic Book of Cards

  • Triple Threat Lucky Chest

  • Cool cosmetics

  • And more!

Keep an eye on our socials for more on this season’s events.

CLAN VOYAGE

Two Voyages across the royal seas are coming up this season! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! Make sure to join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so head on over to our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team