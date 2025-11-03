New Season: When Hogs Fly
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Rework: Three Musketeers
New Evolution: Royal Hogs
Game Modes and Challenges
Crown Chase Events
Clan Voyage
NEW REWORK
Three Musketeers
Slash. Shoot. Slay.
Three Musketeers are finally a squad! Armed with new bayonets, they strike from range and deal extra damage up close—shooting and slicing through enemy troops.
NEW EVOLUTION
Royal Hogs
They fly now?!
Royal Hogs took to the sky! They soar toward the tower, crashing down when they arrive, or when hit, dealing area damage before continuing their journey to the Tower on foot.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Royal Hogs Evolution Draft: November 3 – 10
It’s Classic Draft—supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Royal Hogs Evolution.
Challenge: November 7 – 10
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote
Musketeer Mayhem: November 17 – 24
Elixir is overflowing! With 7x Elixir, battles are faster, crazier, and more chaotic than ever. Deploy nonstop and overwhelm your opponent with Three Musketeers.
Challenge: November 21 – 24
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
Looking for more rewards? We got some more coming! This season brings you up to 5 Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:
3 Skeleton Barrel Evolution Shards
Epic Book of Cards
Triple Threat Lucky Chest
Cool cosmetics
And more!
Keep an eye on our socials for more on this season’s events.
CLAN VOYAGE
Two Voyages across the royal seas are coming up this season! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! Make sure to join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so head on over to our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team