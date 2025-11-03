CROWN CHASE EVENTS

Looking for more rewards? We got some more coming! This season brings you up to 5 Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:

3 Skeleton Barrel Evolution Shards

Epic Book of Cards

Triple Threat Lucky Chest

Cool cosmetics

And more!

Keep an eye on our socials for more on this season’s events.

CLAN VOYAGE

Two Voyages across the royal seas are coming up this season! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! Make sure to join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so head on over to our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team



