As we gear up for the October Season of Clash Royale, we’re making some exciting changes to how Pass Royale works. One of the most significant updates is the removal of the Gold Pass, which will be replaced with the all-new Diamond Pass 💎 and a revamped Free Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about this transition:

❓ Why Are We Removing the Gold Pass?



We’re simplifying Pass Royale by removing the Gold Pass. From now on, there will be one premium option: the Diamond Pass, which comes with enhanced rewards and benefits. We've also upgraded the rewards and benefits of the Free Pass, ensuring a better experience for everyone.

📅 Key Dates and What to Expect:

September 25 : The Gold Pass will no longer be available for purchase from the Supercell Store.

October 2 : The new game update will be live, but the September season and pass will remain active for a short time.

October 7 : The Gold Pass will no longer be available for purchase in-game. The all-new Diamond Pass officially launches with the start of the October season. Expect an exciting array of rewards, including cosmetics, Gold, Banners, and Exclusive emotes.

💎 What’s New in the Diamond Pass?



The Diamond Pass offers premium rewards, including:

Exclusive cosmetics like tower Skin and Emote.

Higher-tier Chests like the Royal Wild Chest and Legendary King’s Chest , providing valuable in-game rewards.

Lucky Drops have been added to the Pass, offering better chances of high-tier rewards.



🆓 Revamped Free Pass for All Players



The Free Pass has been significantly enhanced, now offering rewards at every milestone. Key improvements include: