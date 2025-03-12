From March 12th to 26th, travel back in time and experience Clash Royale as it was when Royal Ghost first haunted the Arena! With a limited card pool of 80 classic cards, climb the Retro ladder and battle for exclusive rewards!
Have you ever wondered what Clash Royale was like in its early days? Now’s your chance to experience the game before Tower Troops, Evolutions, and Champions!
The Retro Ladder has 30 steps to conquer. Each victory brings you closer to the top and rewards you with Gold and Season Tokens. Reach the final step to unlock an exclusive Retro Royale emote!
No need to worry about losses—they won’t set you back. This journey is all about nostalgia!
When you reach the Competitive League, your starting rank will be based on your Trophy Road progress.
From there, your rank is determined by your Retro Royale performance, just like in 2v2 Ladder and Path of Legends. Keep winning to climb the leaderboard and demonstrate your old-school mastery!
Retro Royale battles won’t be available in friendly matches, so make the most of this event while it lasts!
After March 26th, you will receive badges based on your Retro Royale progress:
A badge for winning at least once in the Retro Ladder.
A badge for reaching the Competitive League.
During Retro Royale, we’ll stock the Season Shop with unique Banners and an Emote. Be sure to spend your extra Season Tokens before the event ends!