Tomb Queen has awoken from her slumber and now joins the battle when summoned! Activate her ability to unleash her into the Arena as a win condition, targeting only buildings and towers while summoning Skeletons along the way.

This Hero will be available from the start of the season for Hero coins, or for FREE as the ultimate reward of the Undead Bazaar.

GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES

Princess Evolution Draft: June 1st – 8th

It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Princess Evolution.

Restless Undead: June 22nd – 29th

Tombstones randomly appear around the Arena, with royals, such as Skeleton King and Royal Ghost, waiting to rise once destroyed!

COMPETITIVE LEAGUE

Princess Gambit: June 10th – 20th

Princess has taken over the Arena, and King is nowhere to be seen!

In this league, you’ll battle until sudden death with a rotating deck of 40 Cards. Evolutions and Heroes are in play and always active. You’ll see which cards and forms are available at the start of each battle.

Cards played in this mode are available and leveled based on your personal Collection.