New Season: Stone Cold
From deep in the underground to the vast frozen tundra, this season brings a wide variety of content and exciting events! In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know:
New Evolution: Princess
New Hero: Tombstone
Game modes and challenges
Competitive League
Global Tournament
Undead Bazaar
Crown Chase events
Clan Voyage
NEW EVOLUTION & HERO
Princess Evolution
Cycles: 2
Now with ice arrows in her quiver!
Evolved Princess joined the slowdown business, shooting ice arrows on her first attack after entering the Arena, and every third attack after that. Befriending Ice Spirits comes with its perks.
Hero Tombstone
Ability: Regal Revival
Ever wonder if there’s something else lurking beneath Tombstone?
Tomb Queen has awoken from her slumber and now joins the battle when summoned! Activate her ability to unleash her into the Arena as a win condition, targeting only buildings and towers while summoning Skeletons along the way.
This Hero will be available from the start of the season for Hero coins, or for FREE as the ultimate reward of the Undead Bazaar.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Princess Evolution Draft: June 1st – 8th
It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Princess Evolution.
Restless Undead: June 22nd – 29th
Tombstones randomly appear around the Arena, with royals, such as Skeleton King and Royal Ghost, waiting to rise once destroyed!
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
Princess Gambit: June 10th – 20th
Princess has taken over the Arena, and King is nowhere to be seen!
In this league, you’ll battle until sudden death with a rotating deck of 40 Cards. Evolutions and Heroes are in play and always active. You’ll see which cards and forms are available at the start of each battle.
Cards played in this mode are available and leveled based on your personal Collection.
Earn a League Badge by getting 15 wins, and a Leaderboard Finisher Badge by reaching top 10,000!
GLOBAL TOURNAMENTS
Triple Elixir: June 2nd – 6th
It’s Clash Royale, but 3 times as fast!
Speedrun your battles to unlock rewards for each win. Hit 12 wins to join the real challenge: the leaderboard climb!
Prove you are the best for an exclusive badge and bragging rights. A Leaderboard Finisher Badge is also available for the top 10,000 players.
UNDEAD BAZAAR
The dead are rising, and so is their bazaar!
Tomb Queen and her Skellies are putting everything on the stands, trading goodies for bones. Resources, Cards, Lucky Chests, a FREE Hero… you name it!
Tomb Tokens are a limited-time currency (and body part) earned through events, the Shop, and giveaways.
Different reward tiers will also be available this time around, with better rewards available the further you progress. To unlock new tiers, make sure to spend enough Tokens so the undead let you in.
And at the final stall, Tomb Queen herself will be waiting to trade all your bones for the Hero Tombstone!
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
This season brings you a few Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:
Hero Tombstone
Tomb Tokens
Evolution Box
Chilling cosmetics
And more!
CLAN VOYAGE
Two more Clan Voyages across the royal seas are departing this season! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! If you’re not sure what Clan to pick, join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team