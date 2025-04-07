NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility:

Participants should ensure they comply with any applicable age restrictions for online services in their region.

How to Enter:

To participate, leave a comment with the hashtag RoyaleWill explaining why you should be chosen as the heir. Only one entry per person per video.

Selection of Winner:

Supercell, at its sole discretion, will determine the most creative, entertaining, or compelling comment. Supercell’s decision is final and not subject to appeal.

Prize:

The winner will receive an in-game prize that matches assets from the YouTuber’s collection.

No actual account or assets will be transferred—Supercell will credit the winner’s account with in-game items that reflect the YouTuber’s legacy.

Prizes have no cash value and cannot be exchanged, sold, or transferred.

Account & Asset Restrictions:

This contest is for entertainment purposes only.

In-game accounts and assets are non-transferable and remain the property of Supercell.

Any attempt to sell, transfer, or otherwise exchange an account or virtual items outside of the contest violates Supercell’s Terms of Service and may result in disqualification or account suspension.

Notification:

Winners will be announced via a YouTube video from creators or official Supercell channels. If a winner does not respond within 48 hours, Supercell reserves the right to select an alternate winner.

General Conditions:

Supercell reserves the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the contest for any reason. By participating, entrants grant Supercell the right to use their usernames, submitted content, and any related materials in promotional content.

Disclaimers:

This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by YouTube. Supercell employees and affiliated personnel are not eligible to win.