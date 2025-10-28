Triple Threat Lucky Chest Arrives Next Season!
Ready… aim… FIRE! 💥
Sharpen your aim - next season introduces Triple Threat Lucky Chest, packed with powerful rewards for every player!
Each chest brings some serious firepower, and the higher you climb, the better the loot. Players in upper Arenas even have a chance to find rarer treasures - like Champion Card or Evolution Shards
Here’s a look at what you might find inside:
Common Cards: Arrows, Goblin Gang, Bomber, Zap, Giant Snowball
Rare Cards: Musketeer, Three Musketeers, Heal Spirit, Elixir Collector, Battle Ram
Epic Cards: Mirror, Giant Skeleton, Hunter, Giant Goblin, Rage
Legendary Cards: Ghost, Bandit, Magic Archer
Champion Cards: Golden Knight, Little Prince, Monk
Evolution Shards
Earn up to 6 Musketeer Evolution Shards - enough to unlock her full Evolution.
Cosmetics
Every great Musketeer needs style.
Banners
Emote
The higher your Arena, the more valuable and varied your rewards become - so keep climbing!
Triple Threat Lucky Chest will be available only during the November season and through Milestone Events. We’ll share the drop rates soon - stay tuned!