Skip to content
Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
28 Oct 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

Triple Threat Lucky Chest Arrives Next Season!

Ready… aim… FIRE! 💥

Sharpen your aim - next season introduces Triple Threat Lucky Chest, packed with powerful rewards for every player! 

Each chest brings some serious firepower, and the higher you climb, the better the loot. Players in upper Arenas even have a chance to find rarer treasures - like Champion Card or Evolution Shards

Here’s a look at what you might find inside:

Common Cards: Arrows, Goblin Gang, Bomber, Zap, Giant Snowball

Rare Cards: Musketeer, Three Musketeers, Heal Spirit, Elixir Collector, Battle Ram

Epic Cards: Mirror, Giant Skeleton, Hunter, Giant Goblin, Rage

Legendary Cards: Ghost, Bandit, Magic Archer

Champion Cards: Golden Knight, Little Prince, Monk

Evolution Shards

Earn up to 6 Musketeer Evolution Shards - enough to unlock her full Evolution.

Cosmetics

Every great Musketeer needs style.

  • Banners

  • Emote

The higher your Arena, the more valuable and varied your rewards become - so keep climbing!

Triple Threat Lucky Chest will be available only during the November season and through Milestone Events. We’ll share the drop rates soon - stay tuned!