Over the past few months, you’ve shared a lot of feedback about progression, Heroes, rewards, and overall balance. Some of these changes take time to fully come to life, but we've been listening and working on making Clash Royale even better for all our players.

With the next update, we’re rolling out a series of meaningful changes we’ve been working on for 2026. Some have been in development for a while. Others are direct responses to what you’ve told us.

On February 23, the next update kicks off some of these changes, alongside brand-new, exciting features. You’ll get the full breakdown in the Patch Notes when the update goes live.

Now, let’s break it down!

LIVE FEBRUARY 23

No Duplicate Cards at Max Level

The Crystals system has felt punishing for many players, especially when receiving duplicate Level 16 cards.

As a first step to improve this, we’re adding stronger safeguards to Lucky Chests by reducing duplicates until more of your collection is maxed.

Starting February 23:

If you have fewer than 60 Max Level cards , you will not receive duplicates of Max Level cards.

If you have more than 60 Max Level cards, the drop weight of Max Level cards will be reduced by 90%.

Heroes Unlock Earlier - Arena 5

We’ve seen that unlocking Heroes can feel too far away early on, especially for new players.

The Hero unlock slot will now be available at Arena 5, bringing this feature closer to the start of your journey.

We’ll continue evaluating how this impacts accessibility and overall progression.

STARTING FROM MARCH

Deck Slot Reduction (4 → 3 Slots)

We are removing one special slot, reducing the total from 4 to 3.

The new standard will be:

1 Evo Slot

1 Hero Slot

1 Wild Slot (can include either a Hero or an Evo)

This change will apply to:

Trophy Road

Ranked

Challenges

The goal is to maintain deck-building flexibility while reducing some of the friction created by the current 4-slot setup.

Removing Randomness from Hero Unlocks

Hero unlocks will no longer be random.

Players will now be able to choose exactly which Hero they want using their Fragments.

Because of this change, the free random Hero unlock event will be updated to support player choice.

As part of this update, 75 guaranteed Hero Fragments will be available in the Free Pass each season starting from March.

Unlock a FREE Hero!

To support the transition from random to chosen Heroes:

We will grant 200 Hero Fragments to all players who have already passed the Hero unlock step at Arena 5.

Claimable for 3 months starting mid-March

New Evolutions!

A new Evolution is arriving in April.

There will be no Evolution in May.

Starting in June, we will rotate between:

Heroes

Evolutions

New Cards

5-Star Lucky Chest Improvements

We’ve heard that 5-Star Lucky Chests don’t always feel as rewarding or exciting as they should.

We’ll be sharing detailed improvements soon.

OUR ROADMAP GOING FORWARD

This isn't everything we have planned for the year. Stay tuned to our socials so you don’t miss what’s next! We have more exciting things coming!

Thank you for being part of the Clash Royale community.

We’re building the next chapter together!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team