We've heard your feedback about how frustrating the Trophy requirement for unlocking Ranked has been, with many of you getting close to unlocking Ranked only to lose Trophies or see the requirement increase by another 500 Trophies at the start of a new season.

To give more players a chance to catch up and enter Ranked at a more achievable pace, we're lowering the Trophy requirement to 13,000 starting today, and increasing the time between Trophy requirement increases to 2 months, until we settle back on 14,000 Trophies.

The new Trophy requirement is already live and will increase as follows:

July & August: 13,000 Trophies

September & October: 13,500 Trophies

November: 14,000 Trophies

This isn't the last change coming to Ranked. We'll keep monitoring the experience, listening to your feedback, and making further adjustments if needed, and you can expect more updates to the late-game competitive experience coming later this year.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team