April Balance Changes
Balance Update – April 6th
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Goblins
Respawn 1 tile further back
When the Banner Brigade pops up on your Crown Tower, Goblins show up a little too close for comfort. We’re moving their respawn farther from towers so you'll have more time to react.
Hero Ice Golem
Knockback removed
Hero Ice Golem's Snowstorm ability already has enough utility with its slowing and freezing effects, so we're stripping it of its knockback.
Hero Knight
Taunt Window: 0.7s → 0.1s
Troops deployed after Hero Knight’s ability is activated can still be taunted, creating frustrating and unexpected defensive interactions. This change limits the taunt to units present when the ability is triggered.
Hero Magic Archer
Ability Cost: 1 Elixir → 2 Elixir
Hero Magic Archer's ability is too low-risk for the reward. An Elixir cost increase will make players think twice before dashing him back to safety.
Hero Mega Minion
Ability Delay on Spawn: 0s → 1.5s
Hero Mega Minion snaps onto targets the moment they hit the Arena, giving defenders no time to adjust. We’re adding a small lock-on delay so you can actually react before it commits.
Royal Ghost Evolution
Souldier Spawn Damage: 204 → 81 (-60%)
Souldier Damage: 102 → 81 (-20%)
Evolved Royal Ghost has had a little too much backup from the other side with his Souldiers being extremely versatile and allowing this Evolution to fit into any deck. We’re reducing their damage just enough to let them keep haunting the Arena without taking over.
Skeleton Barrel Evolution
Death Damage: 220 → 192 (-13%)
Evolved Skeleton Barrel is too punishing when players don't have the right counters, so we're toning down the death damage for both barrels.
Wall Breakers Evolution
Area Damage to Troops: 258 → 192 (-26%)
Wall Breakers have substantial utility for just 2 Elixir, and their Evolution takes that to the next level with the potential to blow up any push. We're reducing their area damage to troops, so they'll be less efficient as a defensive bailout.
Cannon
Damage: 212 → 202 (-5%)
Cannon already provides a lot of utility, pulling win conditions across the Arena and then efficiently cleaning them up. We’re reducing its damage so it’s less of an all-rounder for just 3 Elixir.
Fisherman
Slow Duration removed
Fisherman has enabled Royal Giant to be a dominant win condition for years on end. We're simplifying the card by removing its slowdown effect.
Goblin Hut
Spawn Speed: 2.1s → 2.2s (+5%)
Goblin Hut does too good of a job at controlling the Arena. We’re reducing its spawn speed to help defenders from feeling the need to overcommit just to break through.
Suspicious Bush
Bush Range: Short → Long
Suspicious Bush sometimes gets pushed off Crown Towers, delaying the Bush Goblin spawn, or defensive troops can often push the Bush Goblins directly onto the tower. These interactions are inconsistent and frustrating, so we’re adjusting the spawn behavior to be more predictable.
BUFFS ⬆️
Firecracker
Increased Projectile Speed
Firecracker can feel inconsistent because her fireworks often travel too slowly to hit targets in time. This change speeds up her projectile so she misses less often.
Skeleton Dragons
Splash Radius: 0.8 tiles → 1.5 tiles (+88%) ▲
Hit Speed: 1.9s → 2s (+5%) ▼
Skeleton Dragons have a much smaller splash radius than other AOE cards, so we're buffing it to match their area-damaging counterparts.
BUG FIXES 🐛
Rune Giant
Bonus Damage no longer applies to Hero Magic Archer's Triple Shot
Hero Magic Archer's Triple Shot will now behave the same way as other troops with multiple enchanted projectiles.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team