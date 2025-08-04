August Balance Changes
NERFS ⬇️
Cannoneer
Hit Speed: 2.4sec -> 2.1sec (-13%)
Damage: 386 -> 320 (-17%)
Dagger Duchess
Hit Speed: 0.45sec -> 0.5sec (11%)
Royal Chef
Minimum Cooking Time: 21sec -> 23sec (9%)
Maximum Cooking Time: 35sec -> 38sec (10%)
Tower Troops have been the driving force behind many of the Decks dominating high ladder. To combat this, we're aiming to reduce how oppressive they can be in certain matchups.
Giant Snowball Evolution
Rolling Duration: 1.25sec -> 0.75sec (-40%)
Giant Snowball Evolution often captured Troops that were placed long after it landed. We're increasing the Rolling Speed, which reduces the duration Troops are captured inside Giant Snowball.
Skeleton Barrel Evolution
Death Damage: 256 -> 238 (-7%)
Skeleton Barrel was released with high Death Damage to make it more threatening against Decks using Buildings and low-Elixir Spells, but has been too effective at taking out low-Hitpoint Troops.
Miner
Hit Speed: 1.2sec -> 1.3sec (8%)
Miner is too efficient at taking out Troops used to defend against him, so we're reducing his Hit Speed while retaining his ability to support pushes.
Rage
Damage: 148 -> 179 (21%)
Duration: 5.5sec -> 4.5sec (-18%)
Rage's long duration often makes big pushes too difficult to defend. We're reducing its Duration while increasing its Damage to maintain its viability as a Spell while making it less frustrating. Since we are happy with Lumberjack's current balance state, the Duration of his own Rage will stay at 5.5 seconds.
Spear Goblins
Range: 5.5 tiles -> 5 tiles (-9%)
First Hit Time: 0.4sec -> 0.5sec (25%)
Spear Goblins and Goblin Gang have been overshadowing other swarm Cards. To reduce their efficiency at chipping away at Towers, they’ll no longer get a hit on Crown Towers when at low Hitpoints.
Firecracker
Sight Range: 8.5 tiles -> 8 tiles (-6%)
Knockback: 1.5 tiles -> 1 tile (-33%)
Firecracker's unique mechanics made her movements difficult to predict, and she used to survive for too long per deployment. We're toning down her Self-Knockback while reducing her Sight Range to match.
BUFFS ⬆️
Spirit Empress (Air Form)
Range: 4.5 tiles -> 5 tiles (11%)
Hitpoints: 1254 -> 1318 (5%)
Spirit Empress (Ground Form)
Hitpoints: 1075 -> 1134 (5%)
The value of Spirit Empress' dual-card mechanic hasn't landed like we wanted it to, so we're improving her Range and giving both of her forms a Hitpoint boost to increase her survivability against other Troops.
Phoenix
Crown Tower Death Damage Reduction: 70% -> 0%
Phoenix is being overshadowed by all other Flying Troops. We're increasing its Death Damage to Crown Towers to make it a more threatening offensive option.
Golem
Golemite Damage: 48 -> 84 (74%)
Players are currently able to completely ignore Golemites due to their very low Damage, so we’re increasing their Damage to make them more threatening.
Zappies
First Hit Time: 1.1sec -> 0.8sec (-27%)
Zappies were not getting enough value before being destroyed, so we're increasing their First Hit Time to make them more reactive.
Minions & Minion Horde
Range: 1.6 tiles -> 2.5 tiles (56%)
Minions and Minion Horde are too weak against Splash Damage Cards, and it wasn’t always clear to players that they attack with projectiles. We're increasing their range to make them more effective against enemy ranged Troops and help them find their place in the meta again.
REWORKS 🔄
Witch Evolution
Heal per Skeleton: 56 -> 76 (36%)
Heal from other Skeletons: 56 -> 0 (-100%)
The original design goal of Witch Evolution was to Heal from nearby Skeletons, allowing her to shine in specific Decks. However, she proved too difficult to deal with when combined with multiple Skeleton Cards. We're reducing her synergy potential while reinforcing the healing effect from her own spawned Skeletons.
Dart Goblin and Evolution
Poison Cloud Duration: 4sec -> 1sec (-75%)
Hit Speed: 0.7sec -> 0.8sec (14%)
Damage: 133 -> 156 (17%)
Dart Goblin has been showing up a bit too often. To make him less oppressive against heavier Decks, we're reducing his Hit Speed and the duration of his Evolution’s Poison Dart’s Cloud, while slightly increasing his base Damage to compensate.
Archers Evolution
Power Shot Damage: 215 -> 171 (-20%)
Power Shot Range: 4.5 tiles -> 4 tiles (-11%)
Damage: 107 -> 112 (5%)
Archers have been completely overshadowed by their Evolution. To narrow the gap between the two forms, we're toning down the Power Shot's damage while reducing the Minimum Range required to activate it, making it easier to trigger, but less punishing.
Goblin Hut
Spear Goblin Deploy Delay: 1sec -> 0.5sec (-50%)
Spawn Speed: 1.8sec -> 1.9sec (6%)
We're reducing the deploy delay of Spear Goblins to make the Building feel more reactive during high-pressure defenses. Since we're happy with Goblin Hut's overall strength, we're slowing its Spawn Speed to keep its power level roughly the same.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team