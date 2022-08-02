Each Golem part now gives Elixir 🔄

Golem Hitpoints: ☝️ (+9%)



Golemites Hitpoints: ☝️ (+6%)

The Elixir will now be granted as the following:

Golem: +1 Elixir

Golemites: +0.5 Elixir each (+1 total)

Blobs: +0.5 Elixir each (+2 total)

Still 4 in total. Because the Elixir is granted faster, we're buffing the Golem and Golemites Hitpoints.

Our goal is to untangle the whole Elixir Golem + Battle Healer + Electro Dragon + Rage pack and make them all viable outside of this combo. This Elixir Golem rework is the first step in that direction.