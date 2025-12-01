December Balance Changes
December 1st
NERFS ⬇️
Baby Dragon Evolution
Speedup Allies %: 50 → 30 (-40%)
While Baby Dragon Evolution will continue to swoop in and save the day, his dedication to speeding up teammates could be overwhelming when paired with bigger pushes. Blue King has been keeping an eye on this baby and decided it was high time to standardize his speed boost with his slowdown effect.
Cannon Evolution
Barrage Damage: 304 → 281 (-8%)
Cannon Evolution improvements are fresh off the boat! It used to be the strongest building by far, overshadowing other defensive options, but with a touch less gunpowder, its barrage will no longer be able to take out Archers or Firecracker.
Executioner Evolution
Close Quarters Damage: 294 → 268 (-9%)
Executioner Evolution has recently been chopping off the heads of too many melee troops. His close-quarters damage is being reduced to give them a chance to appeal their sentence.
Valkyrie Evolution
Tornado Radius: 5.5 → 5 tiles (-9%)
Despite her latest spiral, Valkyrie Evolution still has too much impact per deploy. Her Tornado radius is being reduced to make her less likely to throw caution to the wind by chipping Crown Towers and pulling in ranged troops.
Royal Ghost Evolution
Souldier Damage: 130 → 102 (-22%)
Souldier Spawn Damage: 261 → 204 (-22%)
Souldiers are still hauntingly powerful, even after Royal Ghost got them to chill out with their last nerf. Souldiers’ spawn damage and regular attack damage are being reduced to bring the troop more in line with other Evolutions.
Barbarian Barrel
Damage: 240 → 230 (-4%)
Barbarian Deploy Time: 0.5s → 1s (+100%)
Barbarian Barrel has been rolling in a bit too many bones lately, making it the most versatile spell in the game. Barbarian’s new deploy time will make the spell less effective at clearing out mid-hitpoint troops.
Electro Spirit
Chain Speed: 0.2s → 0.25 (+25%)
This zapling’s ability to stun pushes and clear swarms is too versatile for a 1-Elixir card, contributing to the current dominance of Royal Giant decks in the current meta. Its Chain Speed is being rewired to make it less efficient at handling swarm units. A shocking, but necessary adjustment.
BUFFS ⬆️
Goblin Demolisher
Hit Speed: 1.2s → 1.1s (-8%)
Great minds think alike, but fools hardly differ! We’re ramping up Goblin Demolisher’s hit speed to give him a more booming presence that separates him from Bomber and other ranged, explosive cards. Now, his damage output should feel more consistent and his offense more threatening.
Magic Archer
Damage: 133 → 143 (+8%)
Since Tornado’s winds went from whipping to whistling, Magic Archer has struggled to find his place in the Arena. His damage is being increased to help him hold his own against other ranged troops and make his shots feel more rewarding.
Freeze
Damage: 115 → 148 (+29%)
While Freeze is good at surprising the enemy, it wasn’t as effective against swarms, even when combined with other spells. Freeze will now deal enough damage to take out Spear Goblins, giving it a bit more bite without changing its core purpose. Let it snow!
Void
Single Target Damage: 320 → 340 (+6%)
The last nerf left Void feeling a bit… empty. Its single-target damage is being increased to reinstate it as a real threat to higher-hitpoint troops.
BUG FIXES 🐛
Lava Hound
Lava Pup Hitpoints: 217 → 215 (-1%)
Level 16 Lava babies were dangerously durable, surviving two attacks from a Level 16 Princess Tower when they’re destroyed in two attacks at all other levels. A pup-sized decrease fixes this rounding issue!
Three Musketeers
Smarter Targeting
After their visual upgrade, Blue King realized these elite units also needed target practice! Three Musketeers now have smarter targeting by separating their attacks and making them less likely to waste ammo on the same Skeletons or Goblins.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team