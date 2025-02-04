Dart Goblin
Ranged Damage
142 → 135 (-5%)
We’re partially reverting Dart Goblin’s damage buff from last June to balance Spell bait decks. Even with reduced damage, Dart Goblin will still destroy Spear Goblins in a single attack.
Goblinstein
Monster Hitpoints
2598 → 2393 (-8%)
Doctor already received a much-needed balance update last month, and now it's Monster's turn!
P.E.K.K.A
Range
1.6 tiles → 1.2 tiles (-25%)
Early last year, we increased P.E.K.K.A’s Range to improve her then-underwhelming performance. Soon after, we released several other cards—such as Wizard Evolution, Battle Ram Evolution, Goblin Giant Evolution, a stronger Ram Rider, Goblinstein, and Royal Chef—all of which increased the impact of her buff, making her a very strong card in the right deck.
And while we're satisfied with P.E.K.K.A Evolution and most of her stats, we're now reverting her Range buff to better fit the overall game balance.
Lava Hound
Lava Pups Damage
90 → 84 (-7%)
Lava Hound and Goblin Giant Evolution have benefitted the most from the introduction of Royal Chef. Since they have a synergistic Tower Troop, we need to balance them accordingly.
Goblin Giant Evolution
Goblin Spawn Speed
1.5s → 1.8s (20%)
Royal Chef
Cooking Time: 18-30s → 24-40s (33%)
Hit Speed: 0.9s → 1s (11%)
Buff Threshold: 20% → 33%
When a Tower is destroyed, Royal Chef will cook slower.
Royal Chef's pancakes are incredibly impactful, so we've made several design changes to reduce the total number of pancakes cooked. Firstly, we’re increasing his Cooking Time. Additionally, we’re making him cook slower when one Tower is destroyed, as previously players were prompted to sacrifice a Tower for a stronger offensive push.
We’re also raising his Hit Speed to reduce his defensive impact, which was too similar to Tower Princess, ensuring he remains primarily an offensive Tower Troop.
However, we're also increasing the Buff Threshold (the minimum % of Hitpoints required for the buff), preventing Royal Chef from wasting pancakes on Troops that are about to be destroyed.
Fire Spirit
Range
2 → 2.5 (25%)
Fire Spirit has been lagging behind Ice Spirit and Electro Spirit. We're increasing its Range to buff it and maintain consistency with other Spirits.
This change also affects Furnace.
Musketeer
First Hit Speed
0.8s → 0.7s (-13%)
Musketeer was outshined by other ranged Troops, so we're slightly buffing her long First Hit Speed.
This change also affects Three Musketeers.
Giant Snowball Evolution
Roll Distance
4 tiles → 4.5 tiles (13%)
Giant Snowball Evolution's unique and technical ability wasn't impactful enough to compete with other Evolutions. We're increasing its Roll Distance to make it a more attractive pick.
Fixed an issue where Lumberjack Evolution could be instantly destroyed by certain Spells.
Fixed an issue where enemy Lumberjack Evolution would play the incorrect deploy sound.
Fixed an issue where Berserker would play incorrect sounds when she had a Star Level.