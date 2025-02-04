Early last year, we increased P.E.K.K.A’s Range to improve her then-underwhelming performance. Soon after, we released several other cards—such as Wizard Evolution, Battle Ram Evolution, Goblin Giant Evolution, a stronger Ram Rider, Goblinstein, and Royal Chef—all of which increased the impact of her buff, making her a very strong card in the right deck.

And while we're satisfied with P.E.K.K.A Evolution and most of her stats, we're now reverting her Range buff to better fit the overall game balance.