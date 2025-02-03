Berserker is the newest 2-Elixir melee troop! She may look tiny and innocent, but her Hit Speed is one of the fastest in the game. It's surprising how often she needs her axes sharpened—but then again, if you enjoyed hitting things as fast as she does, so would you!

Most other 2-Elixir Troops are swarms, like Bats or Goblins. Unlike them, Berserker fights alone. She has higher Hit Points and cannot be immediately destroyed by most Spells but sacrifices a significant amount of Damage Per Second for her durability. Because of this, she struggles in one-on-one fights against other melee Troops.