Berserker!
Berserker is the newest 2-Elixir melee troop! She may look tiny and innocent, but her Hit Speed is one of the fastest in the game. It's surprising how often she needs her axes sharpened—but then again, if you enjoyed hitting things as fast as she does, so would you!
Most other 2-Elixir Troops are swarms, like Bats or Goblins. Unlike them, Berserker fights alone. She has higher Hit Points and cannot be immediately destroyed by most Spells but sacrifices a significant amount of Damage Per Second for her durability. Because of this, she struggles in one-on-one fights against other melee Troops.
Lumberjack!
Our second Legendary Evolution!
The Lumberjack always drops his precious bottle of unfiltered Rage when destroyed. With Evolution, he returns as an invisible Ghost, seeking vengeance—so long as he remains under Rage effect.
Lumberjack Evolution is a fast-attacking card, especially dangerous against Towers. However, he can be distracted and lured away from his Rage by other Troops and Buildings. Lumberghost is also vulnerable to certain Spells that can pull him out of his purple pool.
Only one question comes to mind when Lumberjack Ghost haunts the Arena… Who you gonna call?
Ready for the big game? Blitz your opponent in Super Touchdown! 74, 52, 38, hut hut hut!
⚔️ Challenge: February 7 - 10
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
The Power of Love makes anyone irresistible, making Troops fight for the opposite team!
⚔️ Challenge: February 14 - 17
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
Unleash the fast and furious Berserker and Rune Giant combo!
⚔️ Challenge: February 21 - 24
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Cower in fear, Lumberjack's Evolution is here. Even when destroyed, Lumberjack's Rage lives on - just try and stop him!
⚔️ Challenge: February 28 - March 3
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
From February 10 to 24, team up with a friend or a randomly assigned teammate to climb the ladder.
2v2 is all about teamwork, skill, and the luck of the draw—will your teammate rise to the challenge, or will they chill and hope you'll carry them to glory?
Pass Royale: The 100 Crowns boost from the Diamond Pass has been removed.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team