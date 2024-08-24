Get ready to unleash your favorite Card Evolution in our newest event—Choose Your Fighter!
We know you enjoyed the Perfect Match event from Valentine’s Season, so we’re bringing it back with a fighter’s twist!
Selection Period: August 26 – September 3
Pick the Evolution that suits your style.
Giveaway Period: September 4 – September 13
Start getting your free Evo!
Choose Your Fighter:
Swipe through a roster of fierce Evolutions and select your favorite. Your chosen Evolution will be unlocked, once the selection period ends.
Here’s the lineup of Evolutions you can choose from:
Skeletons
Royal Giant
Barbarians
Firecracker
Knight
Ice Spirit
Mortar
Archers
Bats
Royal Recruit
Battle Ram
Zap
Tesla
Bomber
Wall Breakers
Valkyrie
Wizard
Each day offers something special to keep your deck sharp and your battles fierce. You will have 24 hours to claim your daily rewards!
Aug 26: 250x Common Wild Card + 1x Common Trade Token
Aug 27: 1x Gold Crate + 400x Season Token
Aug 28: 50x Rare Wild Card + 1x Rare Trade Token
Aug 29: 1x Gold Crate + 2x Boost Potion
Aug 30: 10x Epic Wild Card + 1x Epic Trade Token
Aug 31: 1x Lightning Chest + 2x Chest Keys
Sept 1: 1x Legendary Wild Card + 1x Legendary Trade Token
Sept 2: 1x Magic Chest + 100x Banner Token
Sept 3: 1x Champion Wild Card + 1x Gold Crate
Who can join the fun?
All players at King Level 7 and above. If you’ve unlocked Card Evolutions, you’re in!
What if I forget to choose an Evolution during the Selection Period?
No problem—you’ll automatically get the Archers Evolution when you log in during the Giveaway Period.
What if I already have all the Evolutions unlocked?
Your chosen Evolution’s Shards will be converted into Wild Cards, ensuring you still get a powerful boost!
Don’t miss out—Choose Your Fighter and prepare to dominate!