Get ready to unleash your favorite Card Evolution in our newest event—Choose Your Fighter!

We know you enjoyed the Perfect Match event from Valentine’s Season, so we’re bringing it back with a fighter’s twist!

📆 When?

Selection Period: August 26 – September 3

Pick the Evolution that suits your style.

Giveaway Period: September 4 – September 13

Start getting your free Evo!

⭐ How It Works

Choose Your Fighter: Swipe through a roster of fierce Evolutions and select your favorite. Your chosen Evolution will be unlocked, once the selection period ends.

✅ Evolution Choices

Here’s the lineup of Evolutions you can choose from:

Skeletons

Royal Giant

Barbarians

Firecracker

Knight

Ice Spirit

Mortar

Archers

Bats

Royal Recruit

Battle Ram

Zap

Tesla

Bomber

Wall Breakers

Valkyrie

Wizard

🪙 Daily Rewards

Each day offers something special to keep your deck sharp and your battles fierce. You will have 24 hours to claim your daily rewards! Aug 26: 250x Common Wild Card + 1x Common Trade Token Aug 27: 1x Gold Crate + 400x Season Token Aug 28: 50x Rare Wild Card + 1x Rare Trade Token Aug 29: 1x Gold Crate + 2x Boost Potion Aug 30: 10x Epic Wild Card + 1x Epic Trade Token Aug 31: 1x Lightning Chest + 2x Chest Keys Sept 1: 1x Legendary Wild Card + 1x Legendary Trade Token Sept 2: 1x Magic Chest + 100x Banner Token Sept 3: 1x Champion Wild Card + 1x Gold Crate



Q <3 A

Who can join the fun?

All players at King Level 7 and above. If you’ve unlocked Card Evolutions, you’re in!

What if I forget to choose an Evolution during the Selection Period?

No problem—you’ll automatically get the Archers Evolution when you log in during the Giveaway Period .

What if I already have all the Evolutions unlocked?

Your chosen Evolution’s Shards will be converted into Wild Cards, ensuring you still get a powerful boost!

Don’t miss out—Choose Your Fighter and prepare to dominate!