We're rebalancing Charge Ranges for Royal Recruits Evolution and Dark Prince, making the ranges consistent across the game. Troops that cost 5 or more Elixir will now have a 2-tile Charge Range, while those that cost 4 Elixir will have a 3-tile Charge Range.

Additionally, we're slightly reducing the Charge Damage for Royal Recruits Evolution to align it with other troops that deal double their regular damage as Charge Damage