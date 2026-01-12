January Balance Changes
January 12th
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Knight
Shield Hitpoints: 819 → 768 (-6%)
Why? Together with his Triumphant Taunt, Hero Knight’s shield provided too much stalling power. We’re happy with his overall strength, so we’re just giving his shield a bit of a trim.
Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A
Damage Healed: 40% → 30% (-25%)
Mini P.E.K.K.A
Hitpoints: 1433 → 1390 (-3%)
Why? Mini P.E.K.K.A was already one of the best tank killers before he became a Hero, but then he started overcooking everything. We’re reducing his Hero form’s healing and his good old self’s hitpoints to cool him down.
Hero Musketeer
Turret Deploy Time: 1sec → 2sec (+100%)
Why? Hero Musketeer’s Trusty Turret set up too fast and hit too hard. A longer deploy time will make it easier to react to and allow for better counterplay.
Boss Bandit
Damage: 268 → 245 (-9%)
Dash Damage: 537 → 491 (-9%)
Hit Speed: 1.2sec → 1.1sec (-8%)
Why? Boss Bandit’s Getaway Grenade provided too much value with very little risk. Reduced damage and dash damage mean she’ll need an extra hit to finish off some squishier units, so you'll have to think twice before pulling the pin!
Golden Knight
Ability Cooldown: 8sec → 12sec (+50%)
Why? While we’re happy with Golden Knight’s place in the meta, his Dashing Dash was being unleashed too frequently in a single deployment.
Skeleton Army Evolution
Ghost Skeletons’ Speed: Fast → Medium
Skeleton General Spawn Placement: 1 tile higher
Why? General Gerry’s campaign has been scarily successful across all Arenas, so we’re making a few tweaks to rein in some overwhelming strategies that emerged with his army.
Skeleton Barrel Evolution
Death Damage: 238 → 220 (-8%)
Why? Evolved Skeleton Barrel has been running rampant in spell-bait decks, dealing too much damage to both troops and towers. Its death damage will no longer be enough to take out troops like Minions.
Dart Goblin
Damage: 156 → 151 (-3%)
Why? Dart Goblin has been a staple in many spell-bait decks in recent months, so a lower damage output eases the pressure when counters are limited.
BUFFS ⬆️
Little Prince
Damage: 99 → 104 (+5%)
Why? Little Prince has been living in the shadow of other Champions, so we’re increasing his damage to help him hold his own for a while before needing a rescue.
Furnace
Hit Speed: 1.8sec → 1.7sec (-6%)
Why? Furnace has been left in the cold by more reliable ranged cards. Increasing its hit speed will give it a more consistent damage output.
Giant Skeleton
Hit Speed: 1.4sec → 1.3sec (-7%)
Why? Despite being a dependable defensive tank, Giant Skeleton struggled to apply pressure on offense and can be easily distracted. Increasing his hit speed helps him clear swarms more effectively.
Ram Rider
Ram Hit Speed: 1.8sec → 1.7sec (-6%)
Why? After the latest nerf, Ram Rider hasn't been able to compete with other bridge-spam win conditions. We're buffing her hit speed to make her more punishing once she connects to the tower.
REWORKS 🔄
Graveyard
Skeleton Count: 13 → 14 (+8%)
Spawn Pattern: Random → Fixed
Why? It was often difficult to tell whether Graveyard would bury a tower or fade away. The spawn pattern is now the same with every deployment.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team