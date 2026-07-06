July Balance Changes
Balance Update – July 6
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Balloon
Skeletrooper Damage: 256 → 204 (-20%)
Skeletrooper Hit Speed: 0.9s → 1.1s (-22%)
After all their years of military training, Hero Balloon's Skeletroopers' skills soared above the rest. They’ll no longer be so deadly when behind enemy lines.
Hero Goblins
Deploy Time: 1s → 1.3s (+30%)
Hero Goblins have been overshadowing other swarm options and are the common denominator between some of the strongest decks in the meta. The Banner Brigade will now be easier to react to.
Hero Knight
Shield Hitpoints: 768 → 512 (-33%)
His magnificent mustache must be mesmerizing, but surely that shpectacularly shiny shield shouldn't be so shturdy.
Hero Magic Archer
Dummy Hitpoints: 627 → 271 (-57%)
Teleport Range: 5 tiles → 3.5 tiles (-30%)
Triple Shot Range: 15.5 tiles → 13.5 tiles (-13%)
Hero Magic Archer was too skilled at sneaking out of sticky situations. With a teleport range reduction, catching up to him will be much easier.
Executioner Evolution
Close Quarters Damage: 268 → 240 (-10%)
Close Quarters Range: 3.5 tiles → 2.5 tiles (-29%)
In order to make Evolved Executioner more situational, we're cutting down his close quarters damage and range, and it'll no longer outrange dragons!
Miner
Crown Tower Damage: 48 → 39 (-16%)
After the latest blanket nerf to Spell Crown Tower Damage, Miner is once again taking over Ranked play. His interactions with troops remain untouched, but he'll be less efficient at chipping away at Crown Towers.
BUFFS ⬆️
Hero Tombstone
Ability Cost: 6 Elixir → 5 Elixir
Continuously Spawned Skeletons: 2 → 0
Hitpoints: 3379 → 4044 (+20%)
Tomb Queen hasn’t fully come to life due to the clunky nature of her 6-Elixir ability. We're reshuffling her power budget to solidify her as a standalone win condition.
Baby Dragon
Damage: 161 → 168 (+5%)
While Baby Dragon's Evolution is solid in some heavier decks, its base form is underperforming. We'll be keeping an eye on Evolved Baby Dragon after this buff.
Electro Giant
Hitpoints: 3855 → 3952 (+3%)
While we're happy with Electro Giant's latest rework, he still lacked the hitpoints to be a consistent offensive threat.
P.E.K.K.A
Damage: 816 → 842 (+3%)
P.E.K.K.A has been left in the shadows by other tanky options. A damage buff will allow her to take out certain mid-hitpoint troops in 1 swing.
Ram Rider
Hitpoints: 1697 → 1766 (+4%)
Ram Rider has been replaced by other Ram and Rider cards in most meta decks. She's now more likely to connect with Crown Towers.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team