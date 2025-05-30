June Balance Changes!
NERFS ⬇️
Boss Bandit
Hitpoints: 2803 -> 2721 (-3%)
We feel Boss Bandit has found her place in the meta, but she survives and dashes to Towers too often with very little HP. We're nerfing her HP slightly to make those frustrating situations less frequent.
Goblin Hut
Hitpoints: 1305 -> 1228 (-6%)
Spawn Speed: 1.7sec -> 1.8sec (6%)
Since the rework, Goblin Hut has been dominating other defensive building options. While the new addition to the meta is welcome, we need to tone it down across the board.
Lightning
Crown Tower Damage: 318 -> 286 (-10%)
Lightning is an important Spell that counters powerful 5-Elixir support Troops, but it currently deals excessive damage to Crown Towers, making it a bit too punishing.
Ice Spirit Evolution
Ice Blast Damage: 163 ->110 (-33%)
Ice Spirit Evolution is still one of the strongest Evolutions, so we’re dialing back its power by reducing its Damage while keeping its Stun intact.
Witch Evolution
Heal per Skeleton: 73 -> 64 (-12%)
Witch Evolution has limited counter options, mainly Lightning or a few high-damage Troops. We're aiming to give more Cards a chance to counter her.
BUFFs ⬆️
Cannon Cart
Hitpoints: 1730 -> 1809 (5%)
We've been monitoring Cannon Cart since the rework, and losing its Shield made it significantly weaker. To compensate, we're giving it a Hitpoint Buff.
Goblin Demolisher
Lifetime after 50% HP: 8sec -> 10sec (25%)
Goblin Demolisher’s ability isn’t damaging Troops or Buildings often enough, causing it to fall behind other Splash Damage Troops. To highlight its ability, we’re increasing his resilience after dropping below 50% HP.
Little Prince
Guardian Damage: 199 -> 202 (1%)
Ability Damage: 207 -> 230 (11%)
Little Prince has been underperforming compared to other Champions, and when he is played, it’s often just for the 3-card cycle rather than his Ability. We’re buffing Royal Rescue to make it a more competitive option.
Rune Giant
Hitpoints: 2508 -> 2662 (6%)
Wizard Evolution
Explosion Damage: 230 -> 281 (22%)
Rune Giant and Wizard Evolution have been among the weakest cards in the meta, so we’re giving them straightforward Buffs to help players find more success with them in the Arena.
REWORKS 🔄
Hunter Evolution
Net Duration: 4 -> 3 (-25%)
Net Cooldown: 4 -> 5 (25%)
First Hit Speed: 0.8sec -> 0.7sec (-13%)
Hunter
First Hit Speed: 0.8sec -> 0.7sec (-13%)
Hunter Evolution’s Net was too effective at shutting down larger Troops, but Hunter is mostly seen in Royal Giant Decks. We’re adding some downtime to the Net while Buffing Hunter himself, making the Card less frustrating to face and more viable in a wider range of Decks.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team