June Balance Changes
Balance Update – June 1st
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Balloon
Skeletrooper Landing Damage: 307 → 263 (-14%)
Skeletroopers' intense military training made them overly effective at getting in behind enemy lines. It’ll now take an extra hit for them to finish off certain mid-hitpoint troops.
Hero Bowler
Ability Duration: 9s → 7.3s (-19%)
Hero Bowler has been balling way too hard. With this nerf, he’ll only be able to get in three shots instead of four.
Hero Dark Prince
Deploy Time: 2s → 1s (-50%)
Tiles Needed for First Charge: 0 → 2.5 tiles
Rhino’s Crown Tower Spawn Damage: 307 → 0 (-100%)
We're reworking Rhino’s dismount to fix an unforeseeable interaction which prevented the reset of its charge during the deploy phase. Rhino’s spawn damage will also no longer guarantee Crown Tower Damage.
Inferno Dragon Evolution
Charge Duration: 9s → 7s (-22%)
Evolved Inferno Dragon can be extremely difficult to defend when fully heated up. After this change, he won't carry his radioactive rage from defense to offense as often.
Lumberjack Evolution
Crown Tower Damage: 256 → 128 (-50%)
While we are happy with Lumberjack Evolution's defensive utility, his Ghost often comes back to haunt the poor Princess Towers. A tower damage reduction will leave his defensive strength untouched, but make him less oppressive on offense.
Mortar Evolution
Deploy Time: 0.2s → 0.5s (+150%)
Goblins launched from Evolved Mortar are impossible to catch before they get a stab at the Crown Tower. Nerfing the deploy time for the Goblins will make a single Evolved Mortar lock less devastating.
Mega Knight Evolution
Heavy Troop Knockback: 4 tiles → 2.5 tiles (-38%)
Evolved Mega Knight is too oppressive when defending most win conditions, giving them no chance to break through. He’ll now deal reduced knockback to 'heavy' troops such as Prince, Bowler, and Golem.
Furnace
Range: 6 tiles → 5.5 tiles (-8%)
Furnace is an awkward card to defend against due to its long range, combined with a constant stream of Fire Spirits. It will no longer be able to roast enemy troops from such a safe distance.
Graveyard
Skeleton Count: 13 → 12 (-8%)
After the rework, guaranteeing tower damage became too simple, so we're removing one of the Skeletons that rises right on the Crown Tower to keep the Skellies in check.
Rascals (Boy)
Hitpoints: 1940 → 1832 (-6%)
While we're content with the latest buff to Rascal Boy that made him less reliant on his sisters, it made the card as a whole slightly too difficult to break through.
Tesla
Lifetime: 30s → 25s (-17%)
Hitpoints: 1152 → 1182 (+3%)
Due to being untouchable by spells while underground, Tesla often spends too long on the field, leaving players unable to play in that lane.
Crown Tower Damage Reduction for Spells
Many games, especially in the Ranked and competitive scene, are decided by overly passive play styles and spell cycling. We're implementing a blanket nerf to almost all spells to promote more aggressive gameplay.
Arrows: 93 → 75 (-19%)
Earthquake: 159 → 147 (-8%)
Fireball: 207 → 172 (-17%)
Freeze: 45 → 37 (-18%)
Giant Snowball: 54 → 45 (-17%)
Lightning: 286 → 265 (-7%)
Poison: 184 → 168 (-9%)
Rage: 54 → 45 (-17%)
Rocket: 371 → 343 (-8%)
The Log: 41 → 37 (-15%)
Vines: 76 → 70 (-8%)
Zap: 58 → 48 (-17%)
BUFFS ⬆️
Dart Goblin Evolution
Poison Damage
Stage 1: 51 → 64 (+25%)
Stage 2: 115 → 128 (+11%)
While the latest nerf to Evolved Dart Goblin, which mitigated his crowd control abilities, felt like the right direction, it hit a little harder than intended. We're increasing the damage of his first and second Poison stages, but leaving the third untouched.
Electro Dragon
Hitpoints: 998 → 1049 (+5%)
Electro Dragon continues to be too squishy for a 5-Elixir card. While Lightning will still defeat him, he won't be so easy to take out with smaller spells.
Goblin Giant
Hitpoints: 3020 → 3110 (+3%)
Don't worry, we didn't forget the P.E.K.K.A Goblin Giant meta! We're reverting a small chunk of the previous nerf and will continue monitoring its performance, ready to look into a rework if necessary.
Rune Giant
Damage: 120 → 153 (+28%)
While we would like to rework Rune Giant at some point in the future, for now, we think she deserves some love. She'll now be more effective at taking down buildings and Crown Towers.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team