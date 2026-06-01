Due to being untouchable by spells while underground, Tesla often spends too long on the field, leaving players unable to play in that lane.

Crown Tower Damage Reduction for Spells

Many games, especially in the Ranked and competitive scene, are decided by overly passive play styles and spell cycling. We're implementing a blanket nerf to almost all spells to promote more aggressive gameplay.

Arrows: 93 → 75 (-19%)

Earthquake: 159 → 147 (-8%)

Fireball: 207 → 172 (-17%)

Freeze: 45 → 37 (-18%)

Giant Snowball: 54 → 45 (-17%)

Lightning: 286 → 265 (-7%)

Poison: 184 → 168 (-9%)

Rage: 54 → 45 (-17%)

Rocket: 371 → 343 (-8%)

The Log: 41 → 37 (-15%)

Vines: 76 → 70 (-8%)

Zap: 58 → 48 (-17%)