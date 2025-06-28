JUNE UPDATE 2025
NEW LEGENDARY CARD, NEW EVOLUTION, NEW GAME MODE & TROPHY ROAD REWORK!
Time to climb higher than ever with a reworked Trophy Road and Ranked Mode (formerly known as Path of Legends).
We’re also launching a completely different way to play Clash Royale! Introducing, Clash Royale: Merge Tactics! A brand-new game mode with the Troops you already know and love. Merge and build combos, and fight to be the last one standing in this 4-player turn-based mode.
That’s not all, a Legendary Card enters the Arena like nothing you’ve seen before (two Cards in one), and a new Evolution is floating in to shake up the Arena.
And more!
Let’s break it down
TROPHY ROAD REWORK
It’s over 9000!!!
Trophy Road now extends to 10,000 Trophies!
We’ve noticed a lot of players getting stuck between 5,000 to 8,000 Trophies, and matchmaking starts to get a bit tougher there. By extending Trophy Road to 10,000, we’re giving stronger players room to dominate, more epic battles, and more chances to prove what they are made of!
Now, at 9,000 Trophies, a new Arena is being introduced - welcome to Valkalla! But the Legendary Arena didn’t go too far - it sits now at 9,500 Trophies, just before…
Seasonal Arenas!
Seasonal Arenas is a new stage of competition that unlocks at 10,000 Trophies.
Each Arena has its own Rewards
The Arenas will refresh every season, bringing some iconic Arenas back, keeping the climb fresh and exciting
Trophies won in Seasonal Arenas (between 10,000 - 15,000 Trophies) are scaled up to 150 Trophies per win, making the climb faster if you have what it takes. But be careful - you’ll be 150 Trophies down if you lose!
Once you reach 15,000 trophies, you’ll unlock Ranked Mode for the current season
You can continue pushing past 15,000 Trophies, but Trophies return to 30 per win, purely for bragging rights on your Friends Leaderboard.
Trophy Reset: Players in Seasonal Arenas will have their Trophies partially reset into a range of 10,000 to 12,000 Trophies, depending on where they finished the previous season.
This reset keeps the climb fresh without wiping your progress, and gives you something new to conquer every month.
Trophy reset breakdown
|Arena
|Before
|After
|1
|10000
|10000
|1
|10100
|10100
|1
|10200
|10200
|1
|10300
|10300
|1
|10400
|10400
|1
|10500
|10400
|1
|10600
|10500
|1
|10700
|10500
|1
|10800
|10600
|1
|10900
|10600
|2
|11000
|10700
|2
|11100
|10700
|2
|11200
|10700
|2
|11300
|10800
|2
|11400
|10800
|2
|11500
|10800
|2
|11600
|10900
|2
|11700
|10900
|2
|11800
|10900
|2
|11900
|10900
|3
|12000
|11000
|3
|12100
|11000
|3
|12200
|11000
|3
|12300
|11100
|3
|12400
|11100
|3
|12500
|11100
|3
|12600
|11200
|3
|12700
|11200
|3
|12800
|11200
|3
|12900
|11300
|3
|13000
|11300
|3
|13100
|11300
|3
|13200
|11400
|3
|13300
|11400
|3
|13400
|11400
|4
|13500
|11500
|4
|13600
|11500
|4
|13700
|11500
|4
|13800
|11600
|4
|13900
|11600
|4
|14000
|11600
|4
|14100
|11700
|4
|14200
|11700
|4
|14300
|11700
|4
|14400
|11800
|4
|14500
|11800
|4
|14600
|11800
|4
|14700
|11900
|4
|14800
|11900
|4
|14900
|11900
|5
|15000
|12000
RANKED MODE
Ranked Mode (formerly Path of Legends) now locks at the start of each season
To unlock it, you must:
Reach 15,000 Trophies in Seasonal Arenas during the current season
Or, for this season only, have reached Master I or higher in Path of Legends
Starting in August, the requirement will change to reach Champion League in the previous season.
Challenger I, II, and III will be removed, with Ranked now starting at Master I. This means you now enter the competitive mode closer to Ultimate Champion.
This change makes Ranked a true competitive mode.
BADGES REWORK
Badges have been reworked and look better than ever! You’ll find they are easier to find, in more intuitive Categories and Levels, just like Cards and Cosmetics.
Seasonal and yearly Badges will stand out, while your older Badges remain grouped in a cleaner layout
A new Seasonal Badge is earned by reaching 13,500 Trophies, and it upgrades to Level 2 at 15,000 Trophies!
You can earn a Seasonal Badge Level 3 by reaching Ultimate Champion in Ranked, so you won’t need to grind both
NEW GAME MODE
Merge Tactics brings a brand-new Game Mode to Clash Royale.
It’s a fully turn-based Mode, with Rulers, your favourite Clash characters, Traits, Modifiers, and a bunch of strategy packed into quick Matches. Play Clash Royale like you never did before!
Available in the Game Mode Switcher starting at Arena 3
No deck-building required-just jump in!
You and your opponent draw from the same Card pool… so watch what they pick, and outsmart their moves!
Merge Tactics is a bold new way to experience Clash Royale. Please let us know what you think, we'll use your feedback to make it great and guide future Game Mode ideas!
More info coming tomorrow, stay tuned!
NEW LEGENDARY CARD
Spirit Empress
Double the fun…
A powerful new Legendary Card has just landed in the Arena, introducing a game mechanic like you've never seen before in Clash Royale.
Spirit Empress switches between two unique forms: a 6-Elixir flying Troop dealing damage from above and afar, and a 3-Elixir alternative who brings melee madness to the Arena.
NEW EVOLUTION
Skeleton Barrel
…Double the trouble!
Skeleton Barrel Evolution is also soaring in this coming season, bringing in not one but TWO Skeleton Barrels for your opponents to handle. When it takes Damage, the first Barrel drops, and before you know it—boom, here comes the second, dealing Damage and spawning Skeletons just like the original Card. If it reaches a Tower at full HP, it will drop two Barrels on the Tower.
Spirit Empress and Skeleton Barrel Evolution will enter the Arena on July 7th.
Rewards Distribution
We’ve redistributed Rewards across modes to make them more accessible and impactful for more players. Some examples are:
Elite Wild Cards:
25,000 Elite Wild Cards stay in Ranked
10,000 Elite Wild Cards moved to Seasonal Arenas
15,000 Elite Wild Cards are now found in Events
Previously, most Elite Wild Cards were locked in high-ranked Leagues, which only a small percentage of players reached. Now, more players can earn and use them.
Gold:
Gold in Ranked (former Path of Legends) reduced from 75,000 -> 25,000
The remaining 50,000 are now rewarded through Seasonal Arenas
Gems:
2,525 Gems have been moved from Card Mastery to Trophy Road
Reward Gems in Card Mastery have been adjusted:
Regular Cards: 150 -> 100 Gems
Champion Cards: 300 -> 100 Gems
While Mastery previously provided a higher total number of Gems, far fewer players were earning them.
In the month of May, 47% more players earned Gems in Trophy Road when compared to Masteries, where participation is significantly higher. This shift helps more players, especially in mid-ladder, earn Gems more consistently.
These changes build on the Reward rebalancing from the last Update, which led to significant improvements in player earning rates. We’re continuing to evolve Reward structures to ensure progression feels fair, exciting, and more accessible to everyone.
Other Reward Changes
Chests:
We’ve made some changes to Chests. Before, many Chests looked different but offered similar Rewards. We’ve adjusted them so that each one now has a more defined role, making it easier to understand what you’re getting and why. Some examples are:
Giant Chest: Focused on giving a large amount of Gold and a mix of Epic, Legendary, and Champion Cards. It no longer includes Wild Cards, allowing it to be used more widely across the game without overlapping with more limited Reward types.
Magical Chest: More Cards and Gold; fewer Epic, Legendary, and Champion Cards.
Lightning Chest: Now gives significantly more Cards and Gold - almost double! It still uses the Strike feature, which lets you reshuffle some Cards. Wild Cards have been removed from this Chest to avoid overlapping with the Strike function, since both offer targeted Card selection.
With these changes, each Chest has its own uniqueness - whether it is giving you more Gold, Cards, or specific Rewards.
Battle Rewards:
Bonus Rewards from Battle Rewards now give Gold only
The removed Cards will return in a different format later on. We’re also planning to test new Battle Reward formats after the summer break to improve the overall experience - stay tuned!
IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES
GAME MODE SWITCHER
Events and Challenges used to be hidden in the Seasons tab - now they’re front and center in the Game Mode Switcher, so they’re easier to find and your Decks stay synced across Modes!
The following game modes can be found there throughout the season:
Trophy Road
Ranked
Merge Tactics
Time-Limited Modes
Challenges
Some Modes like Global Tournament and 2v2 Classic will not be available right at launch, but they’ll return in future updates
Expect more seasonal rotations, experimental Modes, and quality-of-life improvements as we evolve the switcher
Private Tournaments and Training Camp will continue to live in the menu
Classic Challenges Change
Classic Challenges have been adapted to the new event system. Here’s what’s different:
Rewards now come in milestones, rather than a single Chest at the end of the run
The Books of Cards Rewards for 12 Wins will not be available for now
You can still restart after 3 Losses, but not after 12 Wins
Badges for 12-Win runs are not supported in the current version
Classic Challenges have been designed to stay as close as possible to the original experience, and we’re keeping feedback in mind as things evolve.
ELIXIR VISIBILITY CHANGES
To support competitive integrity and improve fairness in the viewing experiences, Elixir Spectating is now disabled in:
Ranked
Global Tournaments
Friend List Friendly Battles
Clan Friendlies — except for Leaders, Co-Leaders, and Elders
This ensures only authorized spectators (e.g. broadcasters, organizers) can view Elixir in competitive settings.
OTHER CHANGES
Cards can now be sorted alphabetically
Evolution filter now shows Evolved Card Art
Skeleton Barrel: added bounce animation + hit VFX for death damage
Fire Spirits: Updated VFX and new info screen art
BUG FIXES
Fisherman can now grab Mega Knight mid-jump
Cannon Cart no longer retargets when switching form
Goblin Hut stops spawning Goblins if a Troop goes invisible nearby
Tornado preview now shows correct stats
Enemy Goblin Hut Star Level visuals fixed
Goblin Giant’s Spear Goblins no longer get wrong Buffs from Rune Giant
Plus other stability fixes and minor crash patches