Time to climb higher than ever with a reworked Trophy Road and Ranked Mode (formerly known as Path of Legends).

We’re also launching a completely different way to play Clash Royale! Introducing, Clash Royale: Merge Tactics! A brand-new game mode with the Troops you already know and love. Merge and build combos, and fight to be the last one standing in this 4-player turn-based mode.

That’s not all, a Legendary Card enters the Arena like nothing you’ve seen before (two Cards in one), and a new Evolution is floating in to shake up the Arena.

And more!



Let’s break it down