March Balance Changes
Balance Update – March 2nd
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Ice Golem
Freeze Duration: 2s → 1.5s (-25%)
Hero Ice Golem provided excessive offensive pressure alongside fast, hard-hitting win conditions like Hog Rider. We’re reducing its Freeze Duration so defending troops can thaw quicker.
Hero Knight
Taunt Radius: 7.5 tiles → 6.5 tiles (-13%)
Hero Knight's golden mustache had everyone mesmerized from miles away. His Triumphant Taunt ability will now require more precise timing!
Hero Mega Minion
Warp Damage: 468 → 412 (-12%)
Hero Mega Minion was overperforming as a backline assassin. With this damage reduction, he’ll require one additional swipe to finish off some key ranged cards.
Royal Hogs Evolution
Landing Damage: 115 → 84 (-27%)
Evolved Royal Hogs might be able to fly, but now they're going to learn to land. Reduced landing damage will make them less punishing when players don't have the right answers in hand.
Dart Goblin
Sight Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)
Dart Goblin’s sight range was so long that he often abandoned his lane to chase faraway targets. Reducing it makes his path finding more consistent and keeps him from running halfway across the Arena.
Royal Ghost
Invisibility Delay: 1.8s → 2s (+11%)
Royal Ghost has been spooking out the Arena in both his Evolved and base forms. We’re increasing the delay before he turns invisible again after attacking, giving defenders a larger window to respond.
Royal Giant
Hit Speed: 1.7s → 1.8s (+6%)
Royal Giant has been one of the strongest and most consistent win conditions in the game for years. This hit speed nerf will ensure his Evolution form's Knockback can no longer permanently keep melee troops at bay.
Vines
Deploy Time: 0.4s → 0.9s (+125%)
Vines have been a little too good at snaring unprepared defenders, particularly in combination with spell-bait cards. We’re increasing their deploy time to give players more time to react.
BUFFS ⬆️
Hero Musketeer
Turret Range: 3.5 tiles → 4 tiles (+14%)
Hero Musketeer's last rework resulted in her Trusty Turret no longer being able to reach King Towers. We're slightly buffing its range again to rectify this interaction.
Bats
Hit Speed: 1.3s → 1.2s (-8%)
Bats have been left in the dark for too long. We’re giving them a hit speed boost to help them bite back.
Phoenix
Egg Hitpoints: 240 → 317 (+32%)
Egg Lifetime: 4.3s → 3.8s (-12%)
Even after recent buffs, Phoenix hasn't been able to find its place in the meta. We're doubling down on its rebirth mechanic. Plus, The Log will no longer be enough to make an omelet!
REWORKS 🔄
Electro Dragon Evolution
Extra Chain Damage: 128 → 64 (-50%)
Electro Dragon
Hitpoints: 949 → 998 (+5%)
Executioner Evolution
Knockback: 1.5 tiles → 1 tile (-33%)
Executioner
Damage: 168 → 179 (+6%)
Executioner and Electro Dragon have had too large of a power gap between their base and Evolved forms. We’re shifting some power from their Evolutions into their base cards to make both versions feel more consistent.
Barbarians
Hitpoints: 670 → 691 (+3%)
Hit Speed: 1.3s → 1.4s (+8%)
Barbarians were too vulnerable to area damage for their high-Elixir cost. They won't go down so easily after this hitpoint increase, but will be slightly slower when taking out tanks.
Spirit Empress (Ground)
Hitpoints: 1244 → 1152 (-7%)
Movement Speed: Medium → Fast
Spirit Empress (Air)
Hitpoints: 1192 → 1177 (-3%)
Spirit Empress is still struggling to find her place, only being played in specific Lava Hound decks. We’re increasing the movement speed of her ground form, so the skies aren't the only place she can counterpush from.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team