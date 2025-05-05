May Balance Changes!
This month’s Balance Update is a small one. Outside of a few outliers and staple Spells, most Cards are at a healthy place, with their usage rate being between 5% and 15%, when looking at Ultimate Champion, both overall and at the top 1000 and top 200 rankings.
We’re making these small adjustments to keep the metagame stable and to better analyze the impact of the new Card Reworks!
These changes will go live a couple of hours after the new season starts.
NERFS ⬇️
Guards
Damage: 122 -> 117 (-4%)
Cannon Evolution
Barrage Radius: 2.5 -> 2 tiles (-20%)
Witch Evolution
Heal per Skeleton: 109 -> 73 (-33%)
Max Hitpoints: 1090 -> 1048 (-4%)
BUFFS ⬆️
P.E.K.K.A Evolution
Heal per death: 142-565 -> 160-577
Healing Values at Level 11
Small Troops (<990 HP): 142 -> 160 (13%)
Medium Troops (991-1989 HP): 282 -> 304 (8%)
Large Troops (>1990 HP): 565 -> 577 (2%)
Royal Chef
Hitpoints: 2703 -> 2921 (8%)
REWORKS 🔄
Cannon Cart
Hitpoints: 1648 -> 1730 (5%)
The Shield is now combined with the Hitpoints!
Instead of having two separate health bars, Cannon Cart now becomes a building when reaching 50% HP.
Golden Knight
Dashing Dash now also dashes backwards!
Goblin Hut
Now spawns Spear Goblins when enemy Troops get near!
To find out more about the Reworks, watch our latest video!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team