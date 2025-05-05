This month’s Balance Update is a small one. Outside of a few outliers and staple Spells, most Cards are at a healthy place, with their usage rate being between 5% and 15%, when looking at Ultimate Champion, both overall and at the top 1000 and top 200 rankings.

We’re making these small adjustments to keep the metagame stable and to better analyze the impact of the new Card Reworks!

These changes will go live a couple of hours after the new season starts.

NERFS ⬇️