5 May 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

May Balance Changes!

This month’s Balance Update is a small one. Outside of a few outliers and staple Spells, most Cards are at a healthy place, with their usage rate being between 5% and 15%, when looking at Ultimate Champion, both overall and at the top 1000 and top 200 rankings.

We’re making these small adjustments to keep the metagame stable and to better analyze the impact of the new Card Reworks!

These changes will go live a couple of hours after the new season starts.

NERFS ⬇️

Guards

Damage: 122 -> 117 (-4%)

Cannon Evolution

Barrage Radius: 2.5 -> 2 tiles (-20%)

Witch Evolution

Heal per Skeleton: 109 -> 73 (-33%)

Max Hitpoints: 1090 -> 1048 (-4%)

BUFFS ⬆️

P.E.K.K.A Evolution

Heal per death: 142-565  -> 160-577

Healing Values at Level 11

  • Small Troops (<990 HP): 142 -> 160 (13%)

  • Medium Troops (991-1989 HP): 282 -> 304 (8%)

  • Large Troops (>1990 HP): 565 -> 577 (2%)

Royal Chef

Hitpoints: 2703 -> 2921 (8%)

REWORKS 🔄

Cannon Cart

Hitpoints: 1648 -> 1730 (5%)

The Shield is now combined with the Hitpoints!

Instead of having two separate health bars, Cannon Cart now becomes a building when reaching 50% HP.

Golden Knight

Dashing Dash now also dashes backwards!

Goblin Hut

Now spawns Spear Goblins when enemy Troops get near!

To find out more about the Reworks, watch our latest video!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team