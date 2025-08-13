Merge Tactics Balance, 2v2 and Fixes
Classic 2v2 is back!
You can now team up again in Classic 2v2!
Find it in the Game Mode Switcher.
Merge Tactics Balance Changes
BUFFS ⬆️
Undead
2/4 Cursed Troops: 1 -> 2 (100%)
4/4 Cursed Troops: 2 -> 3 (50%)
The Undead bonus is too hard to trigger and not as strong as we’d like it to be. Having more curses will help trigger the bonus, especially when opponent Troops are hidden in the backline.
Juggernaut
Shield Duration: 8s -> 12s (50%)
2/4 Shield Amount: 20% -> 30% (50%)
4/4 Shield Amount: 40% -> 60% (50%)
It takes some sacrifice to build up the Juggernaut Trait, but the shield didn’t last long enough to be worth the effort. We’re increasing its duration to encourage different strategies.
Other Fixes
Fixed a crash that sometimes happened when tapping Training Camp;
Mega Draft no longer includes Cards above Level 15;
Seasonal Badges were unintentionally awarded to some players - these have now been adjusted;
Challenges can once again be restarted;
Merge Tactics - 4-star Goblin Machine now hits 6 targets, instead of 4, as stated in the Card’s description;
Performance improvements;
Various other small corrections.