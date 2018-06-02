Merge Tactics Mid-Season 10 Balance Changes
August 4th
Rulers
Goblin Queen
Quest Objectives: 3/10/25 → 2/8/20 (-33%/20%/20%) ▲
Goblin Queen was overrated with her extra 2 HP. Now, she’s a more competitive choice amongst the other Rulers.
Grand Warden
Quest Objectives: 2/8/20 → 3/10/20 (+50%/25%/0%) ▼
The recent buff for Grand Warden made it too easy to complete his quests.
Royale King
Quest Objectives: 1/2/4 → 2/3/4 (+100%/50%/0%) ▼
It was too easy to complete his first two quests.
Spirit Empress
Quest Objectives: 3/15/50 → 3/20/60 (+0%/33%/20%) ▼
Spirit Empress is still dominating the top Arenas. We hope other Rulers can now catch up to her.
Tomb Queen
Quest Objectives: 3/20/60 → 3/15/50 (-0%/25%/16.7%) ▲
Tomb Queen's success depends too much on getting a Witch in the first two rounds. Making the quest easier will hopefully save her from this dire situation.
July 2nd
The following changes were made to Merge Tactics on July 2nd. We apologize for the delay in posting these and any inconvenience it may have caused.
RULERS
Echo Sage
Ruler Quest Objectives: 2/6/18 → 1/3/7 (-50%/50%/61%) ▲
Echo Sage's quests were harder to achieve than most Rulers.
Grand Warden
First Shield AOE: 1 tile → 3 tiles (+200%) ▲
Grand Warden's mechanics were hard for players to adapt to and didn’t function as expected. Buffing the range of his first shield should’ve made him more consistent
Tomb Queen
HP inherited from Tombstone: 100% → 150% (+50%) ▲
Hit Speed: 0.5 → 0.6 (+20%) ▲
Tomb Queen often died before starting to fight. She needed more HP in order to perform as a special, powerful unit.
TROOPS
Baby Dragon
HP: 800 → 900 (+12.5%) ▲
Baby Dragon was highly sought after as a frontline for the Forest Trait.
Boss Bandit
HP: 900 → 1200 (+33%) ▲
HP Growth: 1.4 → 1.6 (+14%) ▲
Boss Bandit wasn’t performing too well. She needed more HP to shine on the battleground and keep up with Golden Knight.
Firecracker
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%) ▲
Firecracker's DPS is too low to be impactful.
Golden Knight
HP: 1200 → 1000 (-17%) ▼
Hit Speed: 1 → 0.8 (-20%) ▼
Golden Knight was too perfect with his high DPS, dash damage, and high HP. He needed a nerf on HP and DPS to make his dash damage the only main event.
Magic Archer
Damage: 70 → 80 (+14%) ▲
Magic Archer was overall not strong enough as a ranged DPS.
Skeleton Dragon
HP: 800 → 400 (-50%) ▼
Hit Speed: 1 → 0.8 (-37.5%) ▼
Damage: 80 → 50 (-20%) ▼
Skeleton Dragon was the real boss with its ability to gather stats from allies. It could keep being strong at 3/4 Merge Levels, but should be easier to counter at lower Merge Levels.
TRAITS
Forest
Allies’ Bonus Hit Speed ▲
2/6: 0 → 15%
4/6: 0 → 30%
6/6: 0 → 60%
The Forest Trait didn’t previously offer buffs to multiple ally targets and made them pretty powerless, even if the full Trait was activated.
EQUIPMENT
Fisherman’s Hook
Slowdown Duration: 0s → 3s ▲
Fisherman’s Hook needed some power to provide consistent strategic value.
Maiden’s Shield
Durability: 6 → 5 (-16.7%) ▼
Maiden’s Shield was too strong in early rounds when the max team size is small and breaking the Shield required too much effort.
REWORKED
Valkyrie’s Axe
Radius: 1 → 2 (+50%) ▲
Durability: 10 → 3 (-70%) ▼
Split Damage: 50% → 100% (+50%) ▲
Valkyrie Axe didn’t provide meaningful enough impact to the game.
That's it!
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team