Before the battle begins, choose a tile on the battlefield. At battle start, Ronin readies his blades, and when an enemy troop steps on the chosen tile, he unleashes an X-shaped strike, damaging all troops in his way. The troop on the center tile takes double damage.

Ruler Quest: Defeat 1/3/5 enemy troops with Double Edge in one game.

Skins

Ronin doesn't just arrive in his classic green kimono. He's bringing a couple more stylish looks with him. Climb Starsteel Road and collect Ronin Cards to unlock his skins and confetti for free through his Level-Up reward track!

Void Ronin

Scissored Slash (confetti)

River Ronin

This season, you’ll only be able to unlock Ronin on Starsteel Road, as there won’t be a special skin for you to purchase him with in the Ruler Cosmetics Shop. No game, no gain!