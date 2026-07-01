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Blog – Clash Royale
1 Jul 2026

Merge Tactics: Season 10

Forest Gang's most recent addition, Ronin, arrives not only on Trophy Road but also as Merge Tactics’ newest Ruler! From July 13th to September 1st, you'll have the chance to become a true member of the gang. Keep reading to discover Ronin's ability, returning troops, a fresh set of modifiers, and other changes.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming:

  • New Ruler: Ronin

  • Skins

  • Ruler Quests & New Equipment

  • Card Pool

  • Modifiers

New Ruler

Ronin

Ability: Double Edge

A forest wanderer whose swordsmanship is unmatched.

Before the battle begins, choose a tile on the battlefield. At battle start, Ronin readies his blades, and when an enemy troop steps on the chosen tile, he unleashes an X-shaped strike, damaging all troops in his way. The troop on the center tile takes double damage.

Ruler Quest: Defeat 1/3/5 enemy troops with Double Edge in one game.

Skins

Ronin doesn't just arrive in his classic green kimono. He's bringing a couple more stylish looks with him. Climb Starsteel Road and collect Ronin Cards to unlock his skins and confetti for free through his Level-Up reward track!

  • Void Ronin

  • Scissored Slash (confetti)

  • River Ronin

This season, you’ll only be able to unlock Ronin on Starsteel Road, as there won’t be a special skin for you to purchase him with in the Ruler Cosmetics Shop. No game, no gain!

Arcade Machine & Perplexing Pixels Confetti will be available in the Merge Tactics Ruler Cosmetics Shop! If you don’t already have Battle Machine, you can unlock him by getting this skin.

 Ruler Quests & Equipment

While Ruler Quests remain unchanged this season, we're adjusting the contents of Quest Orbs across all tiers. Quest Orbs can now award the following:

Quest 1 Orb:

  • 6 Elixir

  • Equipment

Quest 2 Orb:

  • 1x 2-Star Troop (Baby Dragon, Giant, Goblin Cage, Royal Giant, Skeleton Dragon)

  • 12 Elixir

Quest 3 Orb:

  • 1x 3-Star Troop (Archer Queen, Boss Bandit, Electro Giant, Electro Wizard, Golden Knight, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Mega Knight, Monk, P.E.K.K.A, Skeleton King)

  • 24 Elixir

New Equipment (from July 31st)

For the first few weeks of the season, only previously released Equipment will be available. Then, from July 31st onwards, 8 more pieces of Equipment will be added to the pool, bringing the total amount of available Equipment up to 16! Check out the new Equipment below.

Archer Queen's Cape

HP below 50%: Equipped troop becomes invisible and gains bonus Hit Speed

Battle Healer's Blessing

On KO: Equipped troop heals surrounding allies

Controller Enchantment

Combat Start: Equipped troop’s attack slows target’s Hit and Movement Speed

Dragon Scale

Equipped troop takes reduced damage from and deals bonus damage to melee troops

Lumberjack's Jar

On KO: Equipped troop grants surrounding allies bonus Hit and Movement Speed

Mage Wand

Combat Start: Strongest enemy becomes a harmless rabbit for a few seconds

P.E.K.K.A's Sword

Combat Start: Equipped troop gains bonus damage and gains enemy's remaining HP

Thrower Telescope

Combat Start: Equipped troop gains +1 Range and deals bonus damage based on target distance

 Card Pool

No troops will be rotating out this time, but some electrifying troops you already know will be making a comeback!

Returning Troops

Electro Giant

Electric

Summons an electric field around himself, dealing damage and stunning nearby enemies every second

Electro Wizard

Electric

Shoots lightning with his hands, stunning multiple enemies every few seconds

Season 10 Troops & Traits

Highlighted troops are only available in Quest Orbs.

Returning Trait

Electric

After 6 seconds, lightning strikes all enemies once and stunned troops 3x

1/2: Each strike deals 10% max HP damage

2/2: Each strike deals 20% max HP damage

Season 10 Modifiers

This season, no new Modifiers will be added to Starsteel Road, but we're reshuffling the existing lineup and bringing back a few familiar ones to keep battles exciting!

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

Keep rulin’ and merge on!

The Clash Royale Team