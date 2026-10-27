Merge Tactics: Season 11 (November Changes)
Even though Season 11 has been a big one, with no Starsteel reset, each month has had its own troop pool, as well a fresh modifier rotation, and November is no different! Starting October 27, a new rotation will start and you can read all about it in this article!
Ruler Quests
A couple of changes are coming to Quest Orbs, affecting Quest 1 and 2 Orbs only, not affecting Quest 3 Orbs.
You can earn the following rewards from each Quest Orb:
Quest 1 Orb
3 Elixir
1 Random Equipment or 1 Random 2-Star, 2-Elixir Troop
Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe, Lumberjack’s Jar, Battle Healer's Blessing, P.E.K.K.A's Sword, Archer Queen's Cape
Quest 2 Orb
6 Elixir
1 Random Equipment or 1 Random 2-Star, 3-Elixir Troop
Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring, Controller Enchantment, Dragon Scale, Mage Wand, Thrower Telescope, Undead Drum, Boss Mask, Rider Emblem, Legendary Axe, Legendary Shield
Quest 3 Orb
+1 Team Size
x1 3-Star Troop (4- or 5-Elixir)
The Legendary Lance Equipment was removed from Quest 2 Orbs to level out the equipment pool and make room for other pieces of Equipment to shine
November Troop Pool
2 Boss Supers are stepping away to make room for Super Hog Rider and Super Dark Prince, bringing back the Rider trait! In addition to this, a bigger balance update for troops, Rulers, Traits, and Equipment is also coming this month. Find out all about it in THIS article.
November Modifiers
|League
|Modifier
|Bronze I
|Merge Training
|Trait Training
|Bronze II
|Trade Training
|Equipment Training
|Bronze III
|Tile Training
|Building Training
|Silver I
|Royale River
|Ascension
|Silver II
|Merge Mini
|Elixir Festival
|Silver III
|Clear Mind
|Damage Tile
|Silver IV
|Orb Galore
|Four Stars
|Gold I
|Battle Royale
|Goblin’s Treasure
|Gold II
|First Free
|Jump Tile
|Gold III
|Promotion
|Invisible Tile
|Gold IV
|Coaching
|Echo Bench
|Gold V
|Wormhole Tile
|You’re Mine
|Diamond
|Trait Gift
|Trait Dummy
Other Changes & Bug Fixes
Elixir per Round
We heard your feedback loud and clear! 4 Elixir per round is too little, making the early game too slow.
The amount of Elixir earned per round is going back to 5.
Shared Pool
With Supers now being part of the shared pool, 2- and 3-Star Troops were not as easy to build, especially for 2- and 3-Elixir Troops, so we are increasing the amount of copies available in the pool for 2-Elixir Troops from 4 to 8 and for 3-Elixir Troops from 4 to 6. This change is intended to make 3- and 4-Star Troops more achievable for every 2- and 3-Elixir Troop.
Bug Fixes
Troops
Goblin Cage: Kidnap no longer triggers when morphed into a harmless rabbit via Mage Wand, and assets no longer disappear when two cages pull each other
Rider units released from Goblin Cage no longer take unintended damage
Dark Prince: Fixed jump duration and no longer attacks defeated enemies or retains targeting after a unit is pulled by Goblin Cage
Knight: Taunt no longer disables Giant Skeleton bomb and Goblin Demolisher explosion on death
Inferno Tower: No longer heals when damaging an Elixir Collector
Modifiers
You're Mine modifier now correctly grants an Orb when Goblin Cage is defeated
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Keep rulin’ and merge on!
The Clash Royale Team