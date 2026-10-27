Even though Season 11 has been a big one, with no Starsteel reset, each month has had its own troop pool, as well a fresh modifier rotation, and November is no different! Starting October 27, a new rotation will start and you can read all about it in this article!

Ruler Quests

A couple of changes are coming to Quest Orbs, affecting Quest 1 and 2 Orbs only, not affecting Quest 3 Orbs.

You can earn the following rewards from each Quest Orb:

Quest 1 Orb

3 Elixir

1 Random Equipment or 1 Random 2-Star, 2-Elixir Troop Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe, Lumberjack’s Jar, Battle Healer's Blessing, P.E.K.K.A's Sword, Archer Queen's Cape



Quest 2 Orb

6 Elixir

1 Random Equipment or 1 Random 2-Star, 3-Elixir Troop Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring, Controller Enchantment, Dragon Scale, Mage Wand, Thrower Telescope, Undead Drum, Boss Mask, Rider Emblem, Legendary Axe, Legendary Shield



Quest 3 Orb

+1 Team Size

x1 3-Star Troop (4- or 5-Elixir)



The Legendary Lance Equipment was removed from Quest 2 Orbs to level out the equipment pool and make room for other pieces of Equipment to shine