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Blog – Clash Royale
27 Oct 2026

Merge Tactics: Season 11 (November Changes)

Even though Season 11 has been a big one, with no Starsteel reset, each month has had its own troop pool, as well a fresh modifier rotation, and November is no different! Starting October 27, a new rotation will start and you can read all about it in this article!

Ruler Quests

A couple of changes are coming to Quest Orbs, affecting Quest 1 and 2 Orbs only, not affecting Quest 3 Orbs.

You can earn the following rewards from each Quest Orb:

Quest 1 Orb

  • 3 Elixir 

  • 1 Random Equipment or 1 Random 2-Star, 2-Elixir Troop

    • Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe, Lumberjack’s Jar, Battle Healer's Blessing, P.E.K.K.A's Sword, Archer Queen's Cape

Quest 2 Orb

  • 6 Elixir

  • 1 Random Equipment or 1 Random 2-Star, 3-Elixir Troop

    • Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring, Controller Enchantment, Dragon Scale, Mage Wand, Thrower Telescope, Undead Drum, Boss Mask, Rider Emblem, Legendary Axe, Legendary Shield

Quest 3 Orb

  • +1 Team Size

  • x1 3-Star Troop (4- or 5-Elixir)

The Legendary Lance Equipment was removed from Quest 2 Orbs to level out the equipment pool and make room for other pieces of Equipment to shine

November Troop Pool

2 Boss Supers are stepping away to make room for Super Hog Rider and Super Dark Prince, bringing back the Rider trait! In addition to this, a bigger balance update for troops, Rulers, Traits, and Equipment is also coming this month. Find out all about it in THIS article.

November Modifiers

LeagueModifier
Bronze IMerge Training
Trait Training
Bronze IITrade Training
Equipment Training
Bronze IIITile Training
Building Training
Silver IRoyale River
Ascension
Silver IIMerge Mini
Elixir Festival
Silver IIIClear Mind
Damage Tile
Silver IVOrb Galore
Four Stars
Gold IBattle Royale
Goblin’s Treasure
Gold IIFirst Free
Jump Tile
Gold IIIPromotion
Invisible Tile
Gold IVCoaching
Echo Bench
Gold VWormhole Tile
You’re Mine
DiamondTrait Gift
Trait Dummy

Other Changes & Bug Fixes

Elixir per Round

We heard your feedback loud and clear! 4 Elixir per round is too little, making the early game too slow.

The amount of Elixir earned per round is going back to 5.

Shared Pool

With Supers now being part of the shared pool, 2- and 3-Star Troops were not as easy to build, especially for 2- and 3-Elixir Troops, so we are increasing the amount of copies available in the pool for 2-Elixir Troops from 4 to 8 and for 3-Elixir Troops from 4 to 6. This change is intended to make 3- and 4-Star Troops more achievable for every 2- and 3-Elixir Troop.

Bug Fixes

  • Troops

    • Goblin Cage: Kidnap no longer triggers when morphed into a harmless rabbit via Mage Wand, and assets no longer disappear when two cages pull each other

    • Rider units released from Goblin Cage no longer take unintended damage

    • Dark Prince: Fixed jump duration and no longer attacks defeated enemies or retains targeting after a unit is pulled by Goblin Cage

    • Knight: Taunt no longer disables Giant Skeleton bomb and Goblin Demolisher explosion on death

    • Inferno Tower: No longer heals when damaging an Elixir Collector

  • Modifiers

    • You're Mine modifier now correctly grants an Orb when Goblin Cage is defeated

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

Keep rulin’ and merge on!

The Clash Royale Team