Merge Tactics: Season 11 (October Changes)
A new round of changes is coming to Merge Tactics Season 11 in October!
After listening to your feedback, we found that some of the new content wasn’t hitting as hard as we hoped it would. Monthly Supers made certain strategies too dominant, the gap between high and low-cost troops left fewer viable team comps, and the preparation phase became a little too stressful.
We are making some changes to bring more strategic choices back to each battle while making the preparation phase more manageable.
These changes will be available on October 1st.
MONTHLY SUPERS
Even though Supers brought a refreshing new gameplay mechanic to Merge Tactics, the way you got them was too restrictive, so starting in October, they’ll no longer be assigned to you as a starting troop. Instead, they’ll be available in the shared pool, where all players can find and compete for any or all of them.
You’ll once again start the game with a random 2-Elixir troop.
In addition to these changes, Supers and troops will receive a new round of balance changes to reduce the power gap between high and low-cost troops at the same Merge Level, giving every troop a chance to shine during battle.
October Troop Pool
October Modifiers
|League
|Modifier
|Bronze I
|Merge Training
|Trait Training
|Bronze II
|Trade Training
|Equipment Training
|Bronze III
|Tile Training
|Building Training
|Silver I
|Merge Bonus
|Domination
|Silver II
|Star Advantage
|Merge Mini
|Silver III
|Orb Galore
|3-Star Fantasy
|Silver IV
|Battle Royale
|Goblin's Treasure
|Gold I
|Royale River
|Trait Gift
|Gold II
|Abyss Tile
|Ascension
|Gold III
|Four Stars
|Wormhole Tile
|Gold IV
|Trait Dummy
|You’re Mine
|Gold V
|First Free
|Echo Bench
|Diamond
|Jump Tile
|Cursed Tile
NEW SKINS
Battle Machine and Dagger Duchess are getting new Level 5 skins!
Players who’ve already upgraded these Rulers to Level 5 will automatically receive these skins when the update drops.
UPDATE TO BADGES
The badge distribution for Merge Tactics is changing when Season 11 ends on November 30.
Going forward, Merge Tactics badges will work in line with the other Clash Royale badges:
Silver Badge: Reach Diamond League
Gold Badge: Top 10,000
You can upgrade your badges by reaching the same requirements in other seasons!
Note that these badge changes will NOT take effect in October.
OTHER CHANGES & BUG FIX
REDUCED ELIXIR PER ROUND
Season 11 introduced even more possibilities of building your team and powering it up than ever before, but it also led to a lot more buying and selling during the preparation phase than intended. We’re slightly reducing the Elixir earned each round to make every purchase and sale more meaningful, leaving more room to focus on strategy.
The amount of Elixir earned each round is being reduced from 5 back to 4.
BUG FIX
Equipment from Dagger Duchess will not be auto-equipped, just like other equipments
Looking for November content? Stay tuned as we’ll announce these monthly changes at the end of October!
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Keep rulin’ and merge on!
The Clash Royale Team