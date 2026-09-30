A new round of changes is coming to Merge Tactics Season 11 in October!

After listening to your feedback, we found that some of the new content wasn’t hitting as hard as we hoped it would. Monthly Supers made certain strategies too dominant, the gap between high and low-cost troops left fewer viable team comps, and the preparation phase became a little too stressful.

We are making some changes to bring more strategic choices back to each battle while making the preparation phase more manageable.

These changes will be available on October 1st.

MONTHLY SUPERS

Even though Supers brought a refreshing new gameplay mechanic to Merge Tactics, the way you got them was too restrictive, so starting in October, they’ll no longer be assigned to you as a starting troop. Instead, they’ll be available in the shared pool, where all players can find and compete for any or all of them.

You’ll once again start the game with a random 2-Elixir troop.

In addition to these changes, Supers and troops will receive a new round of balance changes to reduce the power gap between high and low-cost troops at the same Merge Level, giving every troop a chance to shine during battle.

October Troop Pool