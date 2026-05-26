Merge Tactics Season 9 Balance Changes
May 26th
Rulers
Dagger Duchess
Bonus Damage: 0 → 20% ▲
Duchess’ daggers just weren’t sharp enough! We’re increasing her bonus damage so she’ll have more opportunities to shine and achieve her Ruler Quests.
Echo Sage
HP Growth per Star Level: 1.4 → 1.2 (-14.2%) ▼
Though The Echo is appreciated for its tankiness, it was a bit too much for the opponent. We are reducing its HP so it’s not as dominant.
Goblin Queen
Hitpoints: 10 → 12 (+20%) ▲
Goblin Queen’s army takes time to build, and while it can be a powerful force at full strength, losing in the first rounds does more harm than good. We are increasing her HP, so she has more opportunities to strengthen her army.
Grand Warden
Shield Effect Duration: 8s (except Star Shield) → Infinite ▲
Grand Warden was always meant to shine in longer rounds. To make him more effective at doing so, we are increasing his shield durations, with the exception of Star Shield, to last indefinitely.
Royale King
Hitpoints: 12 → 10 (-16.7%) ▼
Royale King was taking over the Arena by simply losing rounds due to his extra HP and Elixir gains, so we are decreasing his HP to incentivize an earlier call to action.
Troops
Baby Dragon
Hitpoints: 760 → 800 (+5.2%) ▲
Attack Speed: 2s → 1.67s (+16.5%) ▲
Though being cute works pretty well for him, it wasn't enough for Baby Dragon to really shine. We are adjusting his stats to make him a better strategic choice from the start.
Giant
Elixir Cost: 3 → 4 (+33%) ▼
Giant’s ability to deal percentage damage was too good for the low price of 3 Elixir. We are increasing his Elixir cost to better reflect the strength of his abilities.
Witch
Skeleton Hitpoints: 20% of Witch’s HP → 100 ▼
Skeleton Damage: 20% of Witch’s Damage → 80 ▼
Cool Down: 6s → 5s (-16.70%) ▲
Skeletons were too dependent on Witch’s HP. They’ll now have their own HP separate from their leader, making them a bit more fragile, but spawning more often.
Dart Goblin
Elixir Cost: 2 → 3 (+50%) ▼
Hitpoints: 350 → 450 (+28.6%) ▲
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%) ▲
Mini P.E.K.K.A
Elixir Cost: 2 → 3 (+50%) ▼
Hitpoints: 500 → 700 (+40%) ▲
Super Ability: No ability → New ability
Prince
Elixir Cost: 4 → 3 (-25%) ▲
Hitpoints: 1100 → 900 (-18%) ▼
Damage: 150 → 120 (-20%) ▼
Skeleton Dragons
Elixir Cost: 2 → 4 (+100%) ▼
Hitpoints: 500 → 800 (+60%) ▲
Attack Speed: 1.4s → 1s (-28.6%) ▲
Super Ability: No ability → New ability
Wizard
Elixir Cost: 2 → 4 (+100%) ▼
Hitpoints: 400 → 800 (+100%) ▲
Damage: 80 → 120 (+50%) ▲
Dart Goblin, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Prince, Skeleton Dragon, and Wizard’s stats have been adjusted to match their new Elixir cost.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team