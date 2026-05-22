A big update is coming, and the same is true for Merge Tactics! In this update, along with a full season’s worth of content, you can expect new features, changes to how you play, and improvements.

Season 9 will run from May 26th to July 13th, so get ready!

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming:

New Ruler: Tomb Queen

Ruler Quests

New Equipment

Card Pool (Including New & Reworked Troops!)

New Modifiers