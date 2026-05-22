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22 May 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

Merge Tactics: Season 9

A big update is coming, and the same is true for Merge Tactics! In this update, along with a full season’s worth of content, you can expect new features, changes to how you play, and improvements.

Season 9 will run from May 26th to July 13th, so get ready!

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming:

  • New Ruler: Tomb Queen

  • Ruler Quests

  • New Equipment

  • Card Pool (Including New & Reworked Troops!)

  • New Modifiers

New Ruler

Tomb Queen

Ability: Regal Revival

Armies of Skeletons are dying to serve this Ruler of the afterlife, but she only summons those closest to her heart.


Using this Ruler spawns a Tombstone at battle start that summons a Skeleton every few seconds. Each round, when the Tombstone is destroyed, Tomb Queen rises from it, joining the fight.

Tombstone, like other buildings, can’t be moved after the first round, and it counts toward the Undead Trait and levels up after spawning 4, 8, and 16 Skeletons.

Returning Ruler

Echo Sage is returning to Starsteel Road this season! If you haven’t unlocked them yet, or still need cards to reach the next shiny cosmetic on the Ruler Reward Track, now’s the time to collect!

Ruler Cosmetics

As you climb Startsteel Road, you can earn Ruler Cards, which will advance your Level-up Reward Track and award you with free skins and confetti for your Rulers. You can earn the following Tomb Queen cosmetics this season:

  • Fury Queen

  • Noir Queen

  • Harrowing Haunt (confetti)

Mummy Queen and Hieroglyphic Heroism will be available in the Ruler Cosmetic Shop. Keep in mind that purchasing skins for Rulers you don’t have will automatically unlock that Ruler, adding them to your Collection to use right away!

Ruler Quests

Ruler Quests are a brand-new feature coming this season! Think of them as in-battle objectives that reward you at different milestones. Each Ruler has their own unique Quest with different objectives, and they all reward Quest Orbs.

Quest Orbs can contain specific troops, Elixir, and equipment, with rewards scaling based on the milestone you reach.

Here’s what you can get from each type of Quest Orb:

Quest 1 Orb:

  • 1x 1-Star Troop (Giant, Royal Giant, Goblin Cage, Baby Dragon, Skeleton Dragon)

  • 5 Elixir

  • Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe

Quest 2 Orb:

  • 1x 2-Star Troop (P.E.K.K.A, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Monk, Mega Knight)

  • 10 Elixir

  • Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring

Quest 3 Orb:

  • 1x 3-Star Troop (P.E.K.K.A, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Monk, Mega Knight)

  • 20 Elixir

  • Equipment: Clan Horn, Forest Flute, Goblin Lute, Noble Trumpet, Undead Drum

All Ruler Quests

Royale King: Lose 2/3/4 rounds in one game

Spirit Empress: Merge 3/15/50 troops in one game

Goblin Queen: Get 3/10/25 Goblins from Goblin Trait or Goblin Queen's passive ability

Elixir Loong: Win 2/3/5 rounds in a row

Battle Machine: Buildings destroy 2/8/20 troops in one game

Echo Sage: Knock out 2/6/18 troops in one game

Dagger Duchess: Win 1/2/4 rounds in less than 8s

Grand Warden: Shields affect 3/10/25 troops in one game

Tomb Queen: Tombstone summons 10/25/80 troops in one game

New Equipment

As you may have noticed in the section above, new equipment is being added this season! Check out their perks:

Assassin Blade

Combat Start: Equipped troop jumps to the opponent’s backline and gains bonus Hit Speed on KO

Juggernaut Armor

Combat Start: Equipped troop grants a control immunity shield to self and troops behind them

Ranger Crossbow

Combat Start: Equipped troop gains bonus Hit Speed after each hit, stacking up to 20x

Superstar Ring

Combat Start: Equipped troop gains maxed ability bar and has a 50% chance to recast its ability, stacking up to 4x

Clan Horn

Equipped troop gains Clan Trait

Forest Flute

Equipped troop gains Forest Trait

Goblin Lute

Equipped troop gains Goblin Trait

Noble Trumpet

Equipped troop gains Noble Trait

Undead Drum

Equipped troop gains Undead Trait

Card Pool

For this season, troops you’re already well acquainted with will be making their debut in Merge Tactics, while others are making a comeback, with some even getting a refreshing twist, making for a total pool of 34 Cards. 

New Troops

Boss Bandit

Boss

Dashes to targets when 3 or 4-Hexes away, dealing double damage. Darts back 3 tiles every few hits.

Firecracker

Forest

Fires a projectile that explodes on impact, damaging enemies behind target in a cone and knocking her back 1 Hex every few hits

Goblin Cage

Goblin

When the Goblin Cage is destroyed, Goblin Brawler is unleashed into the Arena

Magic Archer

Forest

Shoots a magic arrow that reflects to next target in 2 Hexes every few hits

Returning & Reworked Troops

Bomber

Undead

Throws a bomb at the nearest enemy, dealing damage in 2-Hex Radius


Mega Knight

Boss

Jumps and strikes the largest group of enemies every few seconds, dealing damage and stunning enemies in its Hed Radius for 2s

Mini P.E.K.K.A 🔄

Boss

Cooks a pancake to level up a random ally every few hits

Skeleton Dragon 🔄

Undead

Deals damage in a 2-Hex Radius. Combat Start: Absorbs 10/20/40/80% of surrounding allies' HP and damage

Skeleton King 🔄

Undead

Deals damage to enemies in a cone radius and summons a Skeleton if target is destroyed within 2s of being hit by him

Spear Goblins

Goblin

Spears that slice through wind at such a wide range that he doesn’t even need armor

Season 9 Troops & Traits

As mentioned in the Troops section, this season’s pool is full, with a total of 34 Troops, though there are a couple of changes beyond the roster shake-up!

For starters, only 25 Troops will be available in the main pool during battle, while the remaining 9 will be available exclusively through Quest Orbs, giving your battles one more twist. You can find the Quest Orb Troops highlighted in the image above.

Additionally, this season, all troops have one trait, and one trait only.

New Traits

Forest

Lowest HP% Forest gains invisibility and bonus Hit Speed for 2.5s every few seconds

Boss

Orb Exclusive: Bosses gain bonus damage and HP

Reworked Traits

Clan

Clans gain bonus HP and the strongest gains bonus hit speed

Royal

Nobles gain bonus and take less damage

Goblin

Grants an Orb containing a random Goblin, with a fully activated Trait awarding multiple Goblins per round!

Undead

Each ally defeated increases all Undeads’ HP and damage for the rest of the game

Season 9 Modifiers

New Modifiers

Last Survivor (Bronze II)

Combat Start: More tiles become gradually covered with poison, dealing DOT to troops on these tiles

Orb Galore (Bronze III)

Start with 1 Orb. Every time a player is eliminated, all other players gain 1 Orb

Abyss Tile (Bronze III)

Combat Start: Troop that steps on this tile is instantly destroyed and the tile disappears

Cursed Tile (Silver I)

Combat Start: Tiled troop loses HP over time and explodes on KO, dealing AoE damage based on its max HP

Mine Tile (Silver I)

Combat Start: Mine Tile explodes after 5s, dealing AoE damage to nearby troops

Goblin's Treasure (Silver II)

Combat Start: Goblin’s Treasure appears on both sides. Destroy the enemies to gain an Orb!

Wormhole Tile (Silver II)

Combat Start: Tiled troop teleports to the enemy's Wormhole Tile

One Life to Live (Silver III)

Gain +2 Elixir per round. Troops retain their HP between rounds and will disappear once defeated

Invisibility Tile (Silver III)

Combat Start: Tiled troop becomes invisible for 5s

Long Live the King (Gold I)

Protect the King Dummy! If it's defeated you lose the round

Equalization (Gold II)

All troops cost 3 Elixir

Battle Royale (Gold III)

Deploy Phase: More tiles will become poisonous from round to round, dealing DOT to troops on these tiles

One more thing! You can now spectate battles after being knocked out.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

Keep rulin’ and merge on!

The Clash Royale Team