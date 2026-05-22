Merge Tactics: Season 9
A big update is coming, and the same is true for Merge Tactics! In this update, along with a full season’s worth of content, you can expect new features, changes to how you play, and improvements.
Season 9 will run from May 26th to July 13th, so get ready!
Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming:
New Ruler: Tomb Queen
Ruler Quests
New Equipment
Card Pool (Including New & Reworked Troops!)
New Modifiers
New Ruler
Tomb Queen
Ability: Regal Revival
Armies of Skeletons are dying to serve this Ruler of the afterlife, but she only summons those closest to her heart.
Using this Ruler spawns a Tombstone at battle start that summons a Skeleton every few seconds. Each round, when the Tombstone is destroyed, Tomb Queen rises from it, joining the fight.
Tombstone, like other buildings, can’t be moved after the first round, and it counts toward the Undead Trait and levels up after spawning 4, 8, and 16 Skeletons.
Returning Ruler
Echo Sage is returning to Starsteel Road this season! If you haven’t unlocked them yet, or still need cards to reach the next shiny cosmetic on the Ruler Reward Track, now’s the time to collect!
Ruler Cosmetics
As you climb Startsteel Road, you can earn Ruler Cards, which will advance your Level-up Reward Track and award you with free skins and confetti for your Rulers. You can earn the following Tomb Queen cosmetics this season:
Fury Queen
Noir Queen
Harrowing Haunt (confetti)
Mummy Queen and Hieroglyphic Heroism will be available in the Ruler Cosmetic Shop. Keep in mind that purchasing skins for Rulers you don’t have will automatically unlock that Ruler, adding them to your Collection to use right away!
Ruler Quests
Ruler Quests are a brand-new feature coming this season! Think of them as in-battle objectives that reward you at different milestones. Each Ruler has their own unique Quest with different objectives, and they all reward Quest Orbs.
Quest Orbs can contain specific troops, Elixir, and equipment, with rewards scaling based on the milestone you reach.
Here’s what you can get from each type of Quest Orb:
Quest 1 Orb:
1x 1-Star Troop (Giant, Royal Giant, Goblin Cage, Baby Dragon, Skeleton Dragon)
5 Elixir
Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe
Quest 2 Orb:
1x 2-Star Troop (P.E.K.K.A, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Monk, Mega Knight)
10 Elixir
Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring
Quest 3 Orb:
1x 3-Star Troop (P.E.K.K.A, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Monk, Mega Knight)
20 Elixir
Equipment: Clan Horn, Forest Flute, Goblin Lute, Noble Trumpet, Undead Drum
All Ruler Quests
Royale King: Lose 2/3/4 rounds in one game
Spirit Empress: Merge 3/15/50 troops in one game
Goblin Queen: Get 3/10/25 Goblins from Goblin Trait or Goblin Queen's passive ability
Elixir Loong: Win 2/3/5 rounds in a row
Battle Machine: Buildings destroy 2/8/20 troops in one game
Echo Sage: Knock out 2/6/18 troops in one game
Dagger Duchess: Win 1/2/4 rounds in less than 8s
Grand Warden: Shields affect 3/10/25 troops in one game
Tomb Queen: Tombstone summons 10/25/80 troops in one game
New Equipment
As you may have noticed in the section above, new equipment is being added this season! Check out their perks:
Assassin Blade
Combat Start: Equipped troop jumps to the opponent’s backline and gains bonus Hit Speed on KO
Juggernaut Armor
Combat Start: Equipped troop grants a control immunity shield to self and troops behind them
Ranger Crossbow
Combat Start: Equipped troop gains bonus Hit Speed after each hit, stacking up to 20x
Superstar Ring
Combat Start: Equipped troop gains maxed ability bar and has a 50% chance to recast its ability, stacking up to 4x
Clan Horn
Equipped troop gains Clan Trait
Forest Flute
Equipped troop gains Forest Trait
Goblin Lute
Equipped troop gains Goblin Trait
Noble Trumpet
Equipped troop gains Noble Trait
Undead Drum
Equipped troop gains Undead Trait
Card Pool
For this season, troops you’re already well acquainted with will be making their debut in Merge Tactics, while others are making a comeback, with some even getting a refreshing twist, making for a total pool of 34 Cards.
New Troops
Boss Bandit
Boss
Dashes to targets when 3 or 4-Hexes away, dealing double damage. Darts back 3 tiles every few hits.
Firecracker
Forest
Fires a projectile that explodes on impact, damaging enemies behind target in a cone and knocking her back 1 Hex every few hits
Goblin Cage
Goblin
When the Goblin Cage is destroyed, Goblin Brawler is unleashed into the Arena
Magic Archer
Forest
Shoots a magic arrow that reflects to next target in 2 Hexes every few hits
Returning & Reworked Troops
Bomber
Undead
Throws a bomb at the nearest enemy, dealing damage in 2-Hex Radius
Mega Knight
Boss
Jumps and strikes the largest group of enemies every few seconds, dealing damage and stunning enemies in its Hed Radius for 2s
Mini P.E.K.K.A 🔄
Boss
Cooks a pancake to level up a random ally every few hits
Skeleton Dragon 🔄
Undead
Deals damage in a 2-Hex Radius. Combat Start: Absorbs 10/20/40/80% of surrounding allies' HP and damage
Skeleton King 🔄
Undead
Deals damage to enemies in a cone radius and summons a Skeleton if target is destroyed within 2s of being hit by him
Spear Goblins
Goblin
Spears that slice through wind at such a wide range that he doesn’t even need armor
Season 9 Troops & Traits
As mentioned in the Troops section, this season’s pool is full, with a total of 34 Troops, though there are a couple of changes beyond the roster shake-up!
For starters, only 25 Troops will be available in the main pool during battle, while the remaining 9 will be available exclusively through Quest Orbs, giving your battles one more twist. You can find the Quest Orb Troops highlighted in the image above.
Additionally, this season, all troops have one trait, and one trait only.
New Traits
Forest
Lowest HP% Forest gains invisibility and bonus Hit Speed for 2.5s every few seconds
Boss
Orb Exclusive: Bosses gain bonus damage and HP
Reworked Traits
Clan
Clans gain bonus HP and the strongest gains bonus hit speed
Royal
Nobles gain bonus and take less damage
Goblin
Grants an Orb containing a random Goblin, with a fully activated Trait awarding multiple Goblins per round!
Undead
Each ally defeated increases all Undeads’ HP and damage for the rest of the game
Season 9 Modifiers
New Modifiers
Last Survivor (Bronze II)
Combat Start: More tiles become gradually covered with poison, dealing DOT to troops on these tiles
Orb Galore (Bronze III)
Start with 1 Orb. Every time a player is eliminated, all other players gain 1 Orb
Abyss Tile (Bronze III)
Combat Start: Troop that steps on this tile is instantly destroyed and the tile disappears
Cursed Tile (Silver I)
Combat Start: Tiled troop loses HP over time and explodes on KO, dealing AoE damage based on its max HP
Mine Tile (Silver I)
Combat Start: Mine Tile explodes after 5s, dealing AoE damage to nearby troops
Goblin's Treasure (Silver II)
Combat Start: Goblin’s Treasure appears on both sides. Destroy the enemies to gain an Orb!
Wormhole Tile (Silver II)
Combat Start: Tiled troop teleports to the enemy's Wormhole Tile
One Life to Live (Silver III)
Gain +2 Elixir per round. Troops retain their HP between rounds and will disappear once defeated
Invisibility Tile (Silver III)
Combat Start: Tiled troop becomes invisible for 5s
Long Live the King (Gold I)
Protect the King Dummy! If it's defeated you lose the round
Equalization (Gold II)
All troops cost 3 Elixir
Battle Royale (Gold III)
Deploy Phase: More tiles will become poisonous from round to round, dealing DOT to troops on these tiles