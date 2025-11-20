MERGE TACTICS UPDATE: DECEMBER 2025
New month, new Merge Tactics! Along with the update on November 24, rule over your opponents this holiday season with Battle Machine, building modifiers, and three tough new troops — while six others rotate out for now. There are also new Traits, skins, and features to try out!
Let’s get this snow on the road!
New Ruler
Battle Machine
Ability: Building Master – Brings one random 1/2/3/4-Star building into battle in Rounds 1/3/5/8, -1 max Team Size
Master Builder has sailed his proudest invention across the sea to Clash Royale’s Merge Tactics Arena!
SKINS
Collect Battle Machine Cards on Starsteel Road to unlock two free skins and one Ruler confetti available on his Level-up reward track:
Zebrawood Machine
Scheme Machine
Blazing Bombshell (confetti)
Forge Machine will be available for purchase in the Merge Tactics Shop. Purchasing this skin also unlocks Battle Machine, if you haven’t already unlocked him through Starsteel Road!
Royale King is also getting ready for the holiday season! Santa King will be available to purchase with Gems!
NEW TROOPS
As some may say, new is always better! Welcome these new troops to the Merge Tactics Arena!
2-ELIXIR TROOPS
Mini P.E.K.K.A
P.E.K.K.A & Brutalist
A lightly armored heavy hitter with a soft spot for pancakes
Royal Giant
Giant & Ranger
A slow, tanky ranger whose crown is heavier than his cannon
5-ELIXIR TROOPS
Monk
Ace & Superstar
Creates a Shield that deflects damage onto the offender and heals Monk for a few seconds every few hits
TROOP CHANGES
Out with the old and in with the new! The following troops have given it their all and will be taking a well-deserved career break:
Archer
Bomber
Knight
Baby Dragon
Electro Wizard
Giant Skeleton
Changes to Troop Traits
Archer Queen: Avenger → Ranger
Electro Giant
Electric → Giant
Avenger → Superstar
Goblin Machine: Juggernaut → Brutalist
Musketeer: Blaster → Superstar
P.E.K.K.A
Ace → P.E.K.K.A
Avenger → Brawler
Princess: Ranger → Blaster
Skeleton King: Juggernaut → Brutalist
Valkyrie: Juggernaut → Brutalist
Witch: Avenger → Superstar
Wizard
Fire → Clan
Mage → Blaster
Check out new Trait details below!
NEW TRAITS
Time to learn a whole new set of skills!
Giant
(Royal Giant, Electro Giant)
Giants take less damage, due to their unusual size, of course!
2 troops: -40%
P.E.K.K.A
(Mini P.E.K.K.A, P.E.K.K.A)
This Trait allows its troops to do extra damage, and after taking down a troop, they’ll magically heal!
2 troops: +30% damage, heals 30% of max HP
Brutalist
(Mini P.E.K.K.A, Valkyrie, Goblin Machine, Skeleton King)
Brutalists gain bonus hit speed, marking enemies with each hit. Enemy targets lose HP after 4 marks
2 troops: +30%, -20% of max HP
4 troops: +60%, -40% of max HP
Superstar
(Musketeer, Electro Giant, Witch, Monk)
Combat Start: Superstars’ ability bar is partially filled. 50% chance to recast after casting their ability
2 troops: 1/3
4 troops: 2/3
The following Traits will temporarily rotate out:
Avenger
Electric
Fire
Juggernaut
Mage
NEW MODIFIERS
Merge Tactics has been building up the courage to announce a new type of modifier… buildings! Building modifiers add a building to your Bench for you to then deploy onto the battlefield. However, unlike other Merge Tactics troops, buildings can no longer move once they join their first round of battle!
Buildings function like other troops, with designated range, damage, and HP, but unlike their Trophy Road versions, buildings…
Aren’t affected by their card level on your collection
Don’t lose HP over time, only if attacked!
Don’t count toward Team Size or Ruler HP deduction at the end of a round
December Season Modifiers
Building: Elixir Collector (Bronze II)
Your favorite Elixir Collector, now generating Golden Elixir! Move it onto the battlefield and let it work its magic! No need to sell it anymore.
Building: Tesla (Silver I)
Deals damage to nearby enemies, only appearing when one is in range
Building: X-Bow (Silver III)
Takes a while to charge, but rapid fires on the lowest HP enemy when ready
Building: Mortar (Gold II)
Long-range building that only deals damage to the farthest enemy
Building: Inferno Tower (Diamond)
Damage increases over time when attacking the same target
There will be more new modifiers joining Starsteel Road in January!
OTHER CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
We heard you and we agree! Here are the new additions to Merge Tactics you’ve been waiting for!
Emotes: Have you been dying to celebrate a 1st place win or congratulate the runner-up on a battle well fought? Now, you can use emotes in Merge Tactics to express yourself!
Battle Stats: By tapping the bottom left icon below the emote button, you can now find the real-time battle stats for you and your opponents each round. Start studying up on stats like damage dealt, damage taken, and healing done.
Zoom In/Out: You can now adjust your screen in Merge Tactics to have a better view of your battlefield or troop stats!
You can now sort Ruler Skins in the Collection tab by Ruler or Rarity.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Keep rulin’ and merge on!
The Clash Royale Team