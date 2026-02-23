MERGE TACTICS UPDATE: SEASON 7
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Merge Tactics update:
New Season Structure
Party Up & Play with Friends
New Ruler: Dagger Duchess
New Troops & Traits
New Equipment Modifiers
More Changes & Improvements
Let’s get this party started!
NEW SEASON STRUCTURE
Have seasons felt just a tad too short? Well, worry no longer!
Merge Tactics seasons will be 6–7 weeks long going forward. Now, your wins can feel extra rewarding with a more relaxed timeline, more chances to earn Ruler Cards, and more opportunities to compete for a spot on the leaderboard.
This season will run from February 23rd – April 13th!
PARTY WITH FRIENDS
Where are all the party people at?
Be a gracious host and invite your friends to play Merge Tactics with you! Hosts can invite friends to join their Party or remove them if the player isn’t living up to their expectations.
If you play in a Party of 2, you and your Partymate will be able to earn Starsteel and battle rewards, but you won’t be able to see who you’re playing next in order to keep things fair.
Your rank also affects your Partymates! If you’re playing in a Party of 2 with a friend in a higher or lower league than you, the number of Starsteel gained/lost from battle can vary.
If one player wins and the other loses, these rankings can cancel out each other’s Starsteel gain. Whether or not you receive your daily battle rewards is dependent on the individual’s rank in the battle, same as playing by yourself.
Starsteel gained/lost is based on each player’s individual league and the total difference of Starsteel between the two players. Check out the table below for more details.
|Battle Rank
|Starsteel Awarded per Player
|1st & 2nd
|Both gain 1st place Starsteel
|1st & 3rd
|0 (cancels out)
|1st & 4th
|1st: 0 4th: Lose Starsteel
|2nd & 3rd
|0 (cancels out)
|2nd & 4th
|2nd: 0 4th: Lose Starsteel
|3rd & 4th
|Each loses Starsteel per rank
Playing in a Party of 3 or 4 acts as a friendly battle, with no Starsteel or battle rewards awarded for playing. This is a great way to practice with new troops, Traits, and strategies together with your friends!
NEW RULER
Dagger Duchess
Starsteel Requirement: 1600
Ability: Dagger Donation – Leaves you a Dagger to equip to any troop
Defeat your opponents with the dame of the game! Luckily, the duchess was kind enough to spare a Dagger for you to equip any troop! Drag the Dagger Equipment from under the bench onto one troop to grant them bonus range and hit speed.
Learn more about other Equipment and how to use them in the March Modifiers section further down.
Ruler Reward Track
Collect Dagger Duchess Cards from Starsteel Road to unlock two free skins and one confetti on her level-up reward track:
Disguised Duchess
Daring Daggers
Duchess of Hearts
More Skins
Crystalline Duchess and her Crystalized Conquest confetti will be available for purchase in the Merge Tactics Ruler Skin Shop.
This dazzling combo makes your wins more epic than ever! Purchasing this skin also unlocks Dagger Duchess, so you can start battling with her right away!
Goblin Queen is also back with a stone-cold look! You can purchase her petrifying new Serpentine Queen skin and Slithering Siege confetti in the Merge Tactics Shop!
Spirit Empress will also be staying on Starsteel Road for more Ruler Card collecting!
TROOPS
You know and love them from Trophy Road… so say hello to the troops joining Merge Tactics!
New 3-Elixir Troops
Giant
Titan & Superstar
Throws the nearest enemy every few seconds, dealing damage based on target's max HP
Goblin Demolisher
Goblin & Warrior
Rushes to the lowest HP enemy and detonates below 50% HP, dealing AoE damage
Season 7 Troops & Traits
There are 22 troops this season. Let’s see who else made the cut!
Check out the new Traits below!
TRAITS
New Traits
Time to learn a whole new set of skills!
Dragon
Skeleton Dragon, Baby Dragon
Dragons take less damage from and deal bonus damage to melee troops
2 troops: -50% damage taken, +50% damage
Hinder
Wizard, Witch
Hinders have a 40% chance to slow enemies’ hit and movement speed for 3s with each hit
2 troops: -30% Hit and Movement Speed
Marksman
Archer, Dart Goblin, Musketeer, Royal Giant
Marksmen gain +1 range and deal bonus damage to targets 4+ tiles away
2 troops: +30% damage
4 troops: +60% damage
Tank
Knight, Valkyrie, Giant Skeleton, Monk
Tanks heal rapidly when below 50% HP
2 troops: +40% max HP
4 troops: +80% max HP
Warrior
Barbarian, Goblin Demolisher, Prince, Skeleton King
Warriors gain bonus damage and hit speed (8s after battle starts)
2 troops: +30% damage, +30% Hit Speed
4 troops: +60% damage, +60% Hit Speed
Traits Rotating Out
The following Traits will temporarily rotate out:
Blaster
Brawler
Brutalist
P.E.K.K.A
Ranger
Trait Changes
Let’s get a few things straight!
Giants are now called Titans
Fires are back with a twist
Fires and Titans now grant each of their troops unique abilities! Details below!
Fire
Wizard, Baby Dragon
Fires gain special effects
2 troops:
Wizard deals bonus damage per attack, stacking up to 6x
Baby Dragon and surrounding troops gain bonus hit and movement speed
Titan
Giant, Royal Giant
Titans gain special effects
2 troops:
Giant and surrounding troops take less damage
Royal Giant and surrounding troops deal bonus damage
MARCH MODIFIERS
New Equipment Modifiers
Troops are pretty cool, but what if you could give them even more power? Equipment modifiers have been introduced to Starsteel Road to shake things up! At the start of battle, a piece of Equipment will appear under your bench. Drag it onto any troop to give them an extra kick!
Like troops, Equipment can only take a certain amount of hits before they’re out of commission. Each piece comes with a certain amount of durability. Depending on the Equipment, it can either be used by your equipped troops for a certain number of offensive or defensive hits.
If you can’t decide who is most worthy of the item, Equipment will be auto-allocated to the troop with the highest Merge level, then attack damage. You can also reassign Equipment during the Preparation Phase. To remove Equipment, simply tap the troop, then the “Unequip” button before dragging it onto another troop.
Don’t forget! Dagger Duchess’ Dagger is also a piece of Equipment, and troops only have enough strength to carry one piece of Equipment at a time.
Equipment: Valkyrie’s Axe (Bronze III)
Equipped troop deals AoE attack damage until Axe breaks (5 hits)
Equipment: Fisherman’s Hook (Silver II)
Equipped troop pulls in the farthest enemy in 4 tiles until Hook breaks (1 hit)
Equipment: Prince’s Lance (Gold II)
Equipped troop knocks the enemy back 2 tiles until Lance breaks (3 hits)
Equipment: Maiden’s Shield (Gold III)
Equipped troop is immune to damage until Shield breaks (hit 5x)
There will be more new modifiers joining Starsteel Road next season!
OTHER CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
Here are the improvements to Merge Tactics you’ve been looking for!
Each troop’s Collection level is visible in battle by their HP bar
During the Battle Phase, benched troops display their Merge level
Echo Sage has an indicator to help keep track of how many knock-outs they have left until they level up
Overflow Ruler Cards convert into Crystals. 1 Ruler Card will convert to 480 Crystals!
Card Boosts affect Merge Tactics troops
Crown Rush applies to Merge Tactics battles
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Keep rulin’ and merge on!
The Clash Royale Team