In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Merge Tactics update:

Let’s get this party started!

NEW SEASON STRUCTURE

Have seasons felt just a tad too short? Well, worry no longer!

Merge Tactics seasons will be 6–7 weeks long going forward. Now, your wins can feel extra rewarding with a more relaxed timeline, more chances to earn Ruler Cards, and more opportunities to compete for a spot on the leaderboard.

This season will run from February 23rd – April 13th!

PARTY WITH FRIENDS

Where are all the party people at?

Be a gracious host and invite your friends to play Merge Tactics with you! Hosts can invite friends to join their Party or remove them if the player isn’t living up to their expectations.

If you play in a Party of 2, you and your Partymate will be able to earn Starsteel and battle rewards, but you won’t be able to see who you’re playing next in order to keep things fair.

Your rank also affects your Partymates! If you’re playing in a Party of 2 with a friend in a higher or lower league than you, the number of Starsteel gained/lost from battle can vary.

If one player wins and the other loses, these rankings can cancel out each other’s Starsteel gain. Whether or not you receive your daily battle rewards is dependent on the individual’s rank in the battle, same as playing by yourself.

Starsteel gained/lost is based on each player’s individual league and the total difference of Starsteel between the two players. Check out the table below for more details.

Battle Rank Starsteel Awarded per Player 1st & 2nd Both gain 1st place Starsteel 1st & 3rd 0 (cancels out) 1st & 4th 1st: 0 4th: Lose Starsteel 2nd & 3rd 0 (cancels out) 2nd & 4th 2nd: 0 4th: Lose Starsteel 3rd & 4th Each loses Starsteel per rank

Playing in a Party of 3 or 4 acts as a friendly battle, with no Starsteel or battle rewards awarded for playing. This is a great way to practice with new troops, Traits, and strategies together with your friends!