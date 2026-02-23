Skip to content
23 Feb 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

MERGE TACTICS UPDATE: SEASON 7

In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Merge Tactics update:

  • New Season Structure

  • Party Up & Play with Friends

  • New Ruler: Dagger Duchess

  • New Troops & Traits

  • New Equipment Modifiers

  • More Changes & Improvements

Let’s get this party started!

NEW SEASON STRUCTURE

Have seasons felt just a tad too short? Well, worry no longer!

Merge Tactics seasons will be 6–7 weeks long going forward. Now, your wins can feel extra rewarding with a more relaxed timeline, more chances to earn Ruler Cards, and more opportunities to compete for a spot on the leaderboard.

This season will run from February 23rd – April 13th!

PARTY WITH FRIENDS

Where are all the party people at?

Be a gracious host and invite your friends to play Merge Tactics with you! Hosts can invite friends to join their Party or remove them if the player isn’t living up to their expectations.

If you play in a Party of 2, you and your Partymate will be able to earn Starsteel and battle rewards, but you won’t be able to see who you’re playing next in order to keep things fair.

Your rank also affects your Partymates! If you’re playing in a Party of 2 with a friend in a higher or lower league than you, the number of Starsteel gained/lost from battle can vary.

If one player wins and the other loses, these rankings can cancel out each other’s Starsteel gain. Whether or not you receive your daily battle rewards is dependent on the individual’s rank in the battle, same as playing by yourself.

Starsteel gained/lost is based on each player’s individual league and the total difference of Starsteel between the two players. Check out the table below for more details.

Battle RankStarsteel Awarded per Player
1st & 2ndBoth gain 1st place Starsteel
1st & 3rd0 (cancels out)
1st & 4th1st: 0 4th: Lose Starsteel
2nd & 3rd0 (cancels out)
2nd & 4th2nd: 0 4th: Lose Starsteel
3rd & 4thEach loses Starsteel per rank

Playing in a Party of 3 or 4 acts as a friendly battle, with no Starsteel or battle rewards awarded for playing. This is a great way to practice with new troops, Traits, and strategies together with your friends!

NEW RULER

Dagger Duchess

Starsteel Requirement: 1600

Ability: Dagger Donation – Leaves you a Dagger to equip to any troop

Defeat your opponents with the dame of the game! Luckily, the duchess was kind enough to spare a Dagger for you to equip any troop! Drag the Dagger Equipment from under the bench onto one troop to grant them bonus range and hit speed.

Learn more about other Equipment and how to use them in the March Modifiers section further down.

Ruler Reward Track

Collect Dagger Duchess Cards from Starsteel Road to unlock two free skins and one confetti on her level-up reward track:

  • Disguised Duchess

  • Daring Daggers

  • Duchess of Hearts

More Skins

Crystalline Duchess and her Crystalized Conquest confetti will be available for purchase in the Merge Tactics Ruler Skin Shop.

This dazzling combo makes your wins more epic than ever! Purchasing this skin also unlocks Dagger Duchess, so you can start battling with her right away!

Goblin Queen is also back with a stone-cold look! You can purchase her petrifying new Serpentine Queen skin and Slithering Siege confetti in the Merge Tactics Shop!

Spirit Empress will also be staying on Starsteel Road for more Ruler Card collecting!

TROOPS

You know and love them from Trophy Road… so say hello to the troops joining Merge Tactics!

New 3-Elixir Troops

Giant

Titan & Superstar

Throws the nearest enemy every few seconds, dealing damage based on target's max HP

Goblin Demolisher

Goblin & Warrior

Rushes to the lowest HP enemy and detonates below 50% HP, dealing AoE damage

Season 7 Troops & Traits

There are 22 troops this season. Let’s see who else made the cut!

Check out the new Traits below!

TRAITS

New Traits

Time to learn a whole new set of skills!

Dragon

Skeleton Dragon, Baby Dragon

Dragons take less damage from and deal bonus damage to melee troops

  • 2 troops: -50% damage taken, +50% damage

Hinder

Wizard, Witch

Hinders have a 40% chance to slow enemies’ hit and movement speed for 3s with each hit

  • 2 troops: -30% Hit and Movement Speed

Marksman

Archer, Dart Goblin, Musketeer, Royal Giant

Marksmen gain +1 range and deal bonus damage to targets 4+ tiles away

  • 2 troops: +30% damage

  • 4 troops: +60% damage

Tank

Knight, Valkyrie, Giant Skeleton, Monk

Tanks heal rapidly when below 50% HP

  • 2 troops: +40% max HP

  • 4 troops: +80% max HP

Warrior

Barbarian, Goblin Demolisher, Prince, Skeleton King

Warriors gain bonus damage and hit speed (8s after battle starts)

  • 2 troops: +30% damage, +30% Hit Speed

  • 4 troops: +60% damage, +60% Hit Speed

Traits Rotating Out

The following Traits will temporarily rotate out:

  • Blaster

  • Brawler

  • Brutalist

  • P.E.K.K.A

  • Ranger

Trait Changes

Let’s get a few things straight!

  • Giants are now called Titans

  • Fires are back with a twist

  • Fires and Titans now grant each of their troops unique abilities! Details below!

Fire

Wizard, Baby Dragon

Fires gain special effects


2 troops:

  • Wizard deals bonus damage per attack, stacking up to 6x

  • Baby Dragon and surrounding troops gain bonus hit and movement speed

Titan

Giant, Royal Giant

Titans gain special effects

2 troops:

  • Giant and surrounding troops take less damage

  • Royal Giant and surrounding troops deal bonus damage

MARCH MODIFIERS

New Equipment Modifiers

Troops are pretty cool, but what if you could give them even more power? Equipment modifiers have been introduced to Starsteel Road to shake things up! At the start of battle, a piece of Equipment will appear under your bench. Drag it onto any troop to give them an extra kick!

Like troops, Equipment can only take a certain amount of hits before they’re out of commission. Each piece comes with a certain amount of durability. Depending on the Equipment, it can either be used by your equipped troops for a certain number of offensive or defensive hits.

If you can’t decide who is most worthy of the item, Equipment will be auto-allocated to the troop with the highest Merge level, then attack damage. You can also reassign Equipment during the Preparation Phase. To remove Equipment, simply tap the troop, then the “Unequip” button before dragging it onto another troop.

Don’t forget! Dagger Duchess’ Dagger is also a piece of Equipment, and troops only have enough strength to carry one piece of Equipment at a time.

Equipment: Valkyrie’s Axe (Bronze III)

Equipped troop deals AoE attack damage until Axe breaks (5 hits)

Equipment: Fisherman’s Hook (Silver II)

Equipped troop pulls in the farthest enemy in 4 tiles until Hook breaks (1 hit)

Equipment: Prince’s Lance (Gold II)

Equipped troop knocks the enemy back 2 tiles until Lance breaks (3 hits)

Equipment: Maiden’s Shield (Gold III)

Equipped troop is immune to damage until Shield breaks (hit 5x)

There will be more new modifiers joining Starsteel Road next season!

OTHER CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

Here are the improvements to Merge Tactics you’ve been looking for!

  • Each troop’s Collection level is visible in battle by their HP bar

  • During the Battle Phase, benched troops display their Merge level

  • Echo Sage has an indicator to help keep track of how many knock-outs they have left until they level up

  • Overflow Ruler Cards convert into Crystals. 1 Ruler Card will convert to 480 Crystals!

  • Card Boosts affect Merge Tactics troops

  • Crown Rush applies to Merge Tactics battles

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

Keep rulin’ and merge on!

The Clash Royale Team