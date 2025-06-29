At launch, Merge Tactics brings a set of 20 Clash Royale Troops you already know and love - your Troops fight just like they do in the Royale Arena, same powers and all!

If you get duplicates of the same Troop, you can merge them to create a much stronger version—going from 1-star all the way up to 3-star, or even 4, if you are lucky enough!. And just like before, you can upgrade your Troops by collecting Cards to make them stronger in both Modes! The upgrade is small—your Troops gain +2% in stats per level—but that little edge can make all the difference in a tight Battle.

In between rounds, you’ll build your team by choosing from a random selection of three Troops pulled from a shared pool, meaning that if someone else is stacking up on Archers, they’ll show up less often for other players.

Each Troop has only 4 copies available in the shared pool, so every choice you make impacts not just your team, but your opponents’ chances too!

But it’s not just about merging! You can also strengthen your team by building up Traits. Traits give your team bonus perks, like extra Hit Points or Curse enemies. All Troops come with two Traits, and, depending on the Trait, the more Troops you have that share the same one, the more powerful the effect becomes.

Now, let’s check out the first season’s Troops and Traits!