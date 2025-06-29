New Game Mode: Merge Tactics!
A brand new Game Mode is coming with the next update! You’ll still be playing with your Cards, but in a completely different way—you’ll be building a team, matching up Traits, and strategizing with every move to come out on top.
Introducing…
Clash Royale: Merge Tactics!
Merge Tactics is a turn-based, seasonal Mode where 4 players face off in fast-paced Battles, each building a team from classic Clash Royale Troops.
In this mode, the action unfolds in turns, not in real-time. Each round is split into two parts: the Deploy Phase and the Battle Phase.
During the Deploy Phase, you’ll strategize and make choices—like managing Elixir, placing Troops, and merging them to strengthen your team. Then, in the Battle Phase, those Troops face off automatically against other players' teams. This cycle repeats over several rounds, keeping the pace quick but tactical. Jump in anytime to watch other players' Battles and plan your next move.
Objective: Be the last one standing!
Battle Length: 5-8 minutes
Rewards:
Crowns: Earn a Crown for every round you win
Battle Rewards – Finish in 1st or 2nd place to unlock your Battle Rewards
This Mode is NOT about Bridge Spam—it’s about building your Team, reading your opponents, and outlasting them!
A Seasonal Game Mode
Each season brings a fresh mix of Troops, Traits, Modifiers, and Cosmetics, keeping gameplay varied and exciting. The first season kicks off without a set end date, giving us time to gather feedback and fine-tune what’s next.
That’s because we want to hear what you think first! Your feedback will help us decide if more seasons are coming, and how long they should be.
So, merge in, give it a try, and share your thoughts on social media. We're listening, and your input can shape the future of Merge Tactics!
Elixir is Everything
Elixir is what you use to get Troops and build up your Team, so it is important that you manage it well! You buy Troops by tapping or dragging one of the available Troops, summoning them to the Arena.
At the end of each round, you’ll earn 4 Elixir, and selling a Troop gives you their Elixir back, with a 1 Elixir reduction from its cost. (To sell a Troop, just drag it back to the Shop.)
Each Troop has an Elixir cost—just like in Clash Royale—but it’s been adjusted specifically for this Mode.
Troops and Traits
At launch, Merge Tactics brings a set of 20 Clash Royale Troops you already know and love - your Troops fight just like they do in the Royale Arena, same powers and all!
If you get duplicates of the same Troop, you can merge them to create a much stronger version—going from 1-star all the way up to 3-star, or even 4, if you are lucky enough!. And just like before, you can upgrade your Troops by collecting Cards to make them stronger in both Modes! The upgrade is small—your Troops gain +2% in stats per level—but that little edge can make all the difference in a tight Battle.
In between rounds, you’ll build your team by choosing from a random selection of three Troops pulled from a shared pool, meaning that if someone else is stacking up on Archers, they’ll show up less often for other players.
Each Troop has only 4 copies available in the shared pool, so every choice you make impacts not just your team, but your opponents’ chances too!
But it’s not just about merging! You can also strengthen your team by building up Traits. Traits give your team bonus perks, like extra Hit Points or Curse enemies. All Troops come with two Traits, and, depending on the Trait, the more Troops you have that share the same one, the more powerful the effect becomes.
Now, let’s check out the first season’s Troops and Traits!
Troops
2-Elixir Troops
Knight
Noble & Juggernaut
One of the toughest melee fighters in the kingdom
Archers
Clan & Ranger
Who needs all that armor when you’ve got wicked range and hot pink hair?
Goblins
Goblin & Assassin
Goblin speed and melee skills eliminate the need for that pesky armor
Spear Goblins
Goblin & Thrower
Spears that slice through wind at such a wide range that he doesn’t even need armor
Bomber
Undead & Thrower
Throws a bomb at the nearest enemy, dealing Damage in a 2-Hex Radius
Barbarians
Clan & Brawler
An all-around melee attacker with a mean mustache
3-Elixir Troops
Valkyrie
Clan & Avenger
A melee master who channels her rage into area Damage
P.E.K.K.A
Ace & Juggernaut
A slow, but heavily armored melee fighter. Nothing gets past her…
Prince
Noble & Brawler
Combat Start: Charges at the nearest target, dealing double Damage, pushing back enemies and stunning them for 2s
Giant Skeleton
Undead & Brawler
Upon defeat, he drops a bomb that explodes after 1.5s, dealing Damage and stunning enemies in his Hex Radius for 2s
Dart Goblin
Goblin & Ranger
An unarmored ranged attacker who runs fast, shoots far, and chews gum
Executioner
Ace & Thrower
Throws his boomerang axe at the nearest target across several Hexes
4-Elixir Troops
Princess
Noble & Ranger
Fires flaming arrows at the farthest enemy, dealing Damage in a 2-Hex Radius
Bandit
Ace & Brawler
Jumps and strikes the largest group of enemies every few seconds, dealing damage and stunning enemies in its Hex Radius for 2s
Goblin Machine
Goblin & Juggernaut
Fires a rocket at the farthest enemy after certain hits, dealing 50% bonus Damage and stunning them for 1.5s
5-Elixir Troops
Skeleton King
Undead & Juggernaut
Deals Damage to enemies in a cone radius and summons a Skeleton for every enemy he defeats
Golden Knight
Noble & Assassin
Dashes to the lowest HP enemy after defeating an enemy and deals bonus Damage
Traits
Ace
Combat Start: Highest Merge Level Troop is Captain. When the Captain defeats enemy Troops, your team gains +20% Hit Speed (4s)
2 Troops - Captain gains 30% bonus Damage
4 Troops - Captain gains 60% bonus Damage and gains +30% HP of Damage dealt
Assassin
Combat Start: Assassins will leap to the enemy’s backline Troops
3 Troops - +35% Critical Chance and Critical Damage
Avenger
Avengers gain bonus Damage, with the last woman standing gaining double Damage
3 Troops - +30%
Brawler
Brawlers gain bonus max HP
2 Troops - +30%
4 Troops - +60% for Brawlers, +30% for the team
Clan
Once per round, Clans rapidly heal and gain bonus Hit Speed at 50% HP
2 Troops - +30% of max HP and Hit Speed
4 Troops - +60% of max HP and Hit Speed for Clans, +30% for the team
Goblin
You’ll get an extra random Goblin for free next round
2 Troops - Gain a 2-Elixir Goblin
4 Troops - +60% chance of gaining a 3 or 4-Elixir Goblin
Juggernaut
Combat Start: Troops behind Juggernauts gain an 8s Shield
2 Troops - +15% bonus Shield, Juggernauts + 30%
4 Troops - +30% bonus Shield, Juggernauts + 60%
Noble
Frontline Troops take less Damage while backline Troops gain bonus Damage
2 Troops - 20%
4 Troops - 40%
Ranger
Rangers gain Hit Speed per attack, stacking up to 15x
3 Troops - 15%
Thrower
Throwers gain +1 Attack Range and deal more Damage to distant targets
3 Troops - +10% Damager per Hex
Undead
Combat Start: The enemy with the highest HP is cursed, and your Undead gain 20% bonus Damage when that enemy is defeated
2 Troops - Curses 1 enemy, max HP cut by 25%
4 Troops - Curses 2 enemies, max HP cut by 50%
Smart synergies lead to strong strategies! Mix and match powerful Traits to give yourself the best shot at victory.
Rulers
Troops aren’t the only ones shaping the Battle—Rulers bring their own unique abilities to the Arena, so choose them wisely!
Rulers are the heart of your team. Think of them like your Towers—though they don’t enter the Battle, they’re still crucial. Rulers hold your Hit Points, and when you win a round, they deal Damage to your opponents.
But be careful—if your Ruler’s health drops to zero, you’re out!
So your goal is simple: protect your Ruler while taking down the others.
At launch, you’ll have two Rulers to choose from: the default option is our familiar crowned Royal, the Royale King, and the other is a powerful spirit wielder, the Spirit Empress, who can be unlocked by reaching the end of Bronze III of Merge Tactics Trophy Road.
Royale King
Royal Commission: Losing grants you +4 Elixir
Spirit Empress
Fusion Foresight: Every merge grants you +1 bonus Elixir
While you don’t need to level them up to boost their power, you can collect Cards to unlock cosmetic rewards like new Skins and Confetti!
Modifiers
Climb the Leagues to unlock Cards and powerful Modifiers!
Modifiers are special effects that are randomly selected and assigned at the start of every Battle—one Modifier is selected, applying to all players in the Battle. They can shake up the gameplay in fun and unexpected ways—enhancing Troops, introducing new mechanics, or opening up new strategic possibilities. Every Match feels a little different, so stay flexible and make the most of what each Modifier brings!
More on Modifiers
Bronze II
Big Bucks: All Rulers start with +5 Elixir
Bigger Team: Team Size +1
Legacy: Gain +5 Elixir when a Ruler is knocked out
Bronze III
Party Time: Team Size is always 6
Rare Star: Start with a 2-Star 2-Elixir Troop
Epic Star: Start with a 2-Star 3-Elixir Troop
Silver I
Legendary Star: Start with a 2-Star 4-Elixir Troop
Champion Star: Start with a random 5-Elixir Troop
Richer and Richer: Every 2 Elixir, you’ll gain +1 Elixir interest next round
Silver II
Fighting Fever: Troops gain +100% Hit Speed for 6s when defeating an enemy
Less is More: Combat Start: If you have fewer Troops, your team will gain +20% HP and Hit Speed
Ouch! Combat Start: Frontline Troops will reflect 50% of Damage taken
Silver III
Elixir Collector: Gain an Elixir Collector that generates 2 Elixir per round which will be stored until you decide to sell
You’re Mine: You will gain a 1-Star copy of the first enemy Troop you defeat
First Free: The first Troop bought each turn is free
Gold I
Four Stars: Troop pool doubled with more available in the Shop
Echo Bench: Every round, gain a 1-Star copy of the Troops in your right-most Bench slot
Pandora’s Bench: Each round, Troop in your right-most Bench slot becomes a random Troop of the same cost
Gold II
Just Keep Living: Start with a Dummy and gain +1 Elixir if it survives the round
Trait Dummy: Start with a Dummy that has 2 random Traits
Huddle Up! Every round, gain a Troop that suits your team
Gold III
Lucky Discount: Every time the Shop resets, one random Troop will cost 1 Elixir less than normal
Clear Mind: If your Bench is empty, gain +2 Elixir next round
Promotion: Each round, the Troop in your right-most Bench slot transforms into a random Troop that costs + 1 Elixir
Diamond
Smart Trade: For every Troop you sell, gain +1 Elixir next round
Ascension: In round 3, the Troop in your right-most Bench slot becomes a 3-Star powerhouse
First Choice: The first Troop bought each turn is a 2-Star
Merge Tactics Impact on Clash Royale
This new game mode isn’t just giving you a new way to play Clash Royale, it is also bringing in some upgrades and new features.
3D Characters
For the first time in Clash Royale, all Troops are fully 3D in this Mode — that means smoother animations, more detail, and a modernized style. It’s the same classic look, just upgraded.
While these new models aren’t part of the main game yet, that could change. Depending on how you, the community, enjoy them — and how they perform — 3D models might make their way into Clash Royale in the future, opening up a lot of new visual possibilities!
With 3D now in play, the team is also exploring new ways to add cosmetics. Rulers will be the first to get Skins, but other types of visual upgrades and effects are already being tested.
New Tech
Merge Tactics isn’t just a new Mode — it’s helping shape the future of Clash Royale. It introduces new tech that will modernize the entire game over time, like bringing in 3D characters, flashier VFX, crazier abilities, and fully 3D environments. It’ll also make it easier to add new features across the board in the future.
What’s next?
We want to give players new Game Modes that feel familiar, but are played completely differently! So stay tuned for your favorite characters to Battle in whole new styles in the future.
Merge Tactics is still in an experimental phase, and its future depends on how much you enjoy it. We’re exploring the possibility of new seasons, with different Troops, Modifiers, and Skins—so dive in, have fun, and most importantly, share your feedback!
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be listening closely to understand what’s next:
Should Merge Tactics become a permanent, seasonal Mode? A special event? Or just a one-time experience?
That’s in your hands.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team