29 Jun 2025
29 Jun 2025

New Game Mode: Merge Tactics!

A brand new Game Mode is coming with the next update! You’ll still be playing with your Cards, but in a completely different way—you’ll be building a team, matching up Traits, and strategizing with every move to come out on top.

Introducing…

Clash Royale: Merge Tactics!

Merge Tactics is a turn-based, seasonal Mode where 4 players face off in fast-paced Battles, each building a team from classic Clash Royale Troops.

In this mode, the action unfolds in turns, not in real-time. Each round is split into two parts: the Deploy Phase and the Battle Phase.

During the Deploy Phase, you’ll strategize and make choices—like managing Elixir, placing Troops, and merging them to strengthen your team. Then, in the Battle Phase, those Troops face off automatically against other players' teams. This cycle repeats over several rounds, keeping the pace quick but tactical. Jump in anytime to watch other players' Battles and plan your next move.

Objective: Be the last one standing!

Battle Length: 5-8 minutes

Rewards:

  • Crowns: Earn a Crown for every round you win

  • Battle Rewards – Finish in 1st or 2nd place to unlock your Battle Rewards

This Mode is NOT about Bridge Spam—it’s about building your Team, reading your opponents, and outlasting them!

A Seasonal Game Mode

Each season brings a fresh mix of Troops, Traits, Modifiers, and Cosmetics, keeping gameplay varied and exciting. The first season kicks off without a set end date, giving us time to gather feedback and fine-tune what’s next.

That’s because we want to hear what you think first! Your feedback will help us decide if more seasons are coming, and how long they should be.

So, merge in, give it a try, and share your thoughts on social media. We're listening, and your input can shape the future of Merge Tactics!

Elixir is Everything

Elixir is what you use to get Troops and build up your Team, so it is important that you manage it well! You buy Troops by tapping or dragging one of the available Troops, summoning them to the Arena.

At the end of each round, you’ll earn 4 Elixir, and selling a Troop gives you their Elixir back, with a 1 Elixir reduction from its cost. (To sell a Troop, just drag it back to the Shop.)

Each Troop has an Elixir cost—just like in Clash Royale—but it’s been adjusted specifically for this Mode.

Troops and Traits

At launch, Merge Tactics brings a set of 20 Clash Royale Troops you already know and love - your Troops fight just like they do in the Royale Arena, same powers and all!

If you get duplicates of the same Troop, you can merge them to create a much stronger version—going from 1-star all the way up to 3-star, or even 4, if you are lucky enough!. And just like before, you can upgrade your Troops by collecting Cards to make them stronger in both Modes! The upgrade is small—your Troops gain +2% in stats per level—but that little edge can make all the difference in a tight Battle.

In between rounds, you’ll build your team by choosing from a random selection of three Troops pulled from a shared pool, meaning that if someone else is stacking up on Archers, they’ll show up less often for other players.

Each Troop has only 4 copies available in the shared pool, so every choice you make impacts not just your team, but your opponents’ chances too!

But it’s not just about merging! You can also strengthen your team by building up Traits. Traits give your team bonus perks, like extra Hit Points or Curse enemies. All Troops come with two Traits, and, depending on the Trait, the more Troops you have that share the same one, the more powerful the effect becomes.

Now, let’s check out the first season’s Troops and Traits!

Troops

2-Elixir Troops

Knight

Noble & Juggernaut

One of the toughest melee fighters in the kingdom

Archers

Clan & Ranger

Who needs all that armor when you’ve got wicked range and hot pink hair?


Goblins

Goblin & Assassin

Goblin speed and melee skills eliminate the need for that pesky armor

Spear Goblins

Goblin & Thrower

Spears that slice through wind at such a wide range that he doesn’t even need armor

Bomber

Undead & Thrower

Throws a bomb at the nearest enemy, dealing Damage in a 2-Hex Radius

Barbarians

Clan & Brawler

An all-around melee attacker with a mean mustache

3-Elixir Troops

Valkyrie

Clan & Avenger

A melee master who channels her rage into area Damage

P.E.K.K.A

Ace & Juggernaut

A slow, but heavily armored melee fighter. Nothing gets past her…

Prince

Noble & Brawler

Combat Start: Charges at the nearest target, dealing double Damage, pushing back enemies and stunning them for 2s

Giant Skeleton

Undead & Brawler

Upon defeat, he drops a bomb that explodes after 1.5s, dealing Damage and stunning enemies in his Hex Radius for 2s

Dart Goblin

Goblin & Ranger

An unarmored ranged attacker who runs fast, shoots far, and chews gum

Executioner

Ace & Thrower

Throws his boomerang axe at the nearest target across several Hexes

4-Elixir Troops

Princess

Noble & Ranger

Fires flaming arrows at the farthest enemy, dealing Damage in a 2-Hex Radius

Bandit

Ace & Brawler

Jumps and strikes the largest group of enemies every few seconds, dealing damage and stunning enemies in its Hex Radius for 2s

Goblin Machine

Goblin & Juggernaut

Fires a rocket at the farthest enemy after certain hits, dealing 50% bonus Damage and stunning them for 1.5s

5-Elixir Troops

Skeleton King

Undead & Juggernaut

Deals Damage to enemies in a cone radius and summons a Skeleton for every enemy he defeats

Golden Knight

Noble & Assassin

Dashes to the lowest HP enemy after defeating an enemy and deals bonus Damage

Traits

Ace

Combat Start: Highest Merge Level Troop is Captain. When the Captain defeats enemy Troops, your team gains +20% Hit Speed (4s)

  • 2 Troops - Captain gains 30% bonus Damage

  • 4 Troops - Captain gains 60% bonus Damage and gains +30% HP of Damage dealt

Assassin

Combat Start: Assassins will leap to the enemy’s backline Troops

  • 3 Troops - +35% Critical Chance and Critical Damage

Avenger

Avengers gain bonus Damage, with the last woman standing gaining double Damage

  • 3 Troops - +30%

Brawler

Brawlers gain bonus max HP

  • 2 Troops - +30%

  • 4 Troops - +60% for Brawlers, +30% for the team

Clan

Once per round, Clans rapidly heal and gain bonus Hit Speed at 50% HP

  • 2 Troops - +30% of max HP and Hit Speed

  • 4 Troops - +60% of max HP and Hit Speed for Clans, +30% for the team

Goblin

You’ll get an extra random Goblin for free next round

  • 2 Troops - Gain a 2-Elixir Goblin

  • 4 Troops - +60% chance of gaining a 3 or 4-Elixir Goblin

Juggernaut

Combat Start: Troops behind Juggernauts gain an 8s Shield

  • 2 Troops - +15% bonus Shield, Juggernauts + 30%

  • 4 Troops - +30% bonus Shield, Juggernauts + 60%

Noble

Frontline Troops take less Damage while backline Troops gain bonus Damage

  • 2 Troops - 20%

  • 4 Troops - 40%

Ranger

Rangers gain Hit Speed per attack, stacking up to 15x

  • 3 Troops - 15%

Thrower

Throwers gain +1 Attack Range and deal more Damage to distant targets

  • 3 Troops - +10% Damager per Hex

Undead

Combat Start: The enemy with the highest HP is cursed, and your Undead gain 20% bonus Damage when that enemy is defeated

  • 2 Troops - Curses 1 enemy, max HP cut by 25%

  • 4 Troops - Curses 2 enemies, max HP cut by 50%

Smart synergies lead to strong strategies! Mix and match powerful Traits to give yourself the best shot at victory.

Rulers

Troops aren’t the only ones shaping the Battle—Rulers bring their own unique abilities to the Arena, so choose them wisely!

Rulers are the heart of your team. Think of them like your Towers—though they don’t enter the Battle, they’re still crucial. Rulers hold your Hit Points, and when you win a round, they deal Damage to your opponents.

But be careful—if your Ruler’s health drops to zero, you’re out!
So your goal is simple: protect your Ruler while taking down the others.

At launch, you’ll have two Rulers to choose from: the default option is our familiar crowned Royal, the Royale King, and the other is a powerful spirit wielder, the Spirit Empress, who can be unlocked by reaching the end of Bronze III of Merge Tactics Trophy Road.

Royale King

Royal Commission: Losing grants you +4 Elixir

Spirit Empress

Fusion Foresight: Every merge grants you +1 bonus Elixir

While you don’t need to level them up to boost their power, you can collect Cards to unlock cosmetic rewards like new Skins and Confetti!

Modifiers

Climb the Leagues to unlock Cards and powerful Modifiers!

Modifiers are special effects that are randomly selected and assigned at the start of every Battle—one Modifier is selected, applying to all players in the Battle. They can shake up the gameplay in fun and unexpected ways—enhancing Troops, introducing new mechanics, or opening up new strategic possibilities. Every Match feels a little different, so stay flexible and make the most of what each Modifier brings!

More on Modifiers

Bronze II

  • Big Bucks: All Rulers start with +5 Elixir

  • Bigger Team: Team Size +1

  • Legacy: Gain +5 Elixir when a Ruler is knocked out

Bronze III

  • Party Time: Team Size is always 6

  • Rare Star: Start with a 2-Star 2-Elixir Troop

  • Epic Star: Start with a 2-Star 3-Elixir Troop

Silver I

  • Legendary Star: Start with a 2-Star 4-Elixir Troop

  • Champion Star: Start with a random 5-Elixir Troop

  • Richer and Richer: Every 2 Elixir, you’ll gain +1 Elixir interest next round

Silver II

  • Fighting Fever: Troops gain +100% Hit Speed for 6s when defeating an enemy

  • Less is More: Combat Start: If you have fewer Troops, your team will gain +20% HP and Hit Speed

  • Ouch! Combat Start: Frontline Troops will reflect 50% of Damage taken

Silver III

  • Elixir Collector: Gain an Elixir Collector that generates 2 Elixir per round which will be stored until you decide to sell

  • You’re Mine: You will gain a 1-Star copy of the first enemy Troop you defeat

  • First Free: The first Troop bought each turn is free

Gold I

  • Four Stars: Troop pool doubled with more available in the Shop

  • Echo Bench: Every round, gain a 1-Star copy of the Troops in your right-most Bench slot

  • Pandora’s Bench: Each round, Troop in your right-most Bench slot becomes a random Troop of the same cost

Gold II

  • Just Keep Living: Start with a Dummy and gain +1 Elixir if it survives the round

  • Trait Dummy: Start with a Dummy that has 2 random Traits

  • Huddle Up! Every round, gain a Troop that suits your team

Gold III

  • Lucky Discount: Every time the Shop resets, one random Troop will cost 1 Elixir less than normal

  • Clear Mind: If your Bench is empty, gain +2 Elixir next round

  • Promotion: Each round, the Troop in your right-most Bench slot transforms into a random Troop that costs + 1 Elixir

Diamond

  • Smart Trade: For every Troop you sell, gain +1 Elixir next round

  • Ascension: In round 3, the Troop in your right-most Bench slot becomes a 3-Star powerhouse

  • First Choice: The first Troop bought each turn is a 2-Star

Merge Tactics Impact on Clash Royale

This new game mode isn’t just giving you a new way to play Clash Royale, it is also bringing in some upgrades and new features.

3D Characters

For the first time in Clash Royale, all Troops are fully 3D in this Mode — that means smoother animations, more detail, and a modernized style. It’s the same classic look, just upgraded.

While these new models aren’t part of the main game yet, that could change. Depending on how you, the community, enjoy them — and how they perform — 3D models might make their way into Clash Royale in the future, opening up a lot of new visual possibilities!

With 3D now in play, the team is also exploring new ways to add cosmetics. Rulers will be the first to get Skins, but other types of visual upgrades and effects are already being tested.

New Tech

Merge Tactics isn’t just a new Mode — it’s helping shape the future of Clash Royale. It introduces new tech that will modernize the entire game over time, like bringing in 3D characters, flashier VFX, crazier abilities, and fully 3D environments. It’ll also make it easier to add new features across the board in the future.

What’s next?

We want to give players new Game Modes that feel familiar, but are played completely differently! So stay tuned for your favorite characters to Battle in whole new styles in the future.

Merge Tactics is still in an experimental phase, and its future depends on how much you enjoy it. We’re exploring the possibility of new seasons, with different Troops, Modifiers, and Skins—so dive in, have fun, and most importantly, share your feedback!

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be listening closely to understand what’s next:

Should Merge Tactics become a permanent, seasonal Mode? A special event? Or just a one-time experience?

That’s in your hands.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team