NEW SEASON: BACK TO DROOL!
It has long been foretold that Baby Dragon would one day be blessed with an Evolution so powerful it would knock the King’s Crown off! But with an Epic new Spell on the horizon, will Baby Dragon be brought down by Vines or rise to the occasion?
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Evolution: Baby Dragon
New Spell: Vines
New Clan Event: Clan Voyage
Milestone Event Rewards
Bug Fixes
New Spell:
Vines
Don’t get your Troops in a twist! Vines is here to ground enemy Troops like no Spell has before!
Entangle the three highest-hitpoint Troops or Buildings in the area, stunning them while doing damage. If the Troop is in the air, they'll bring them to the ground. We wanted to make a new Spell to counter Firecracker, make Hunter Evolution’s similar grounding net more accessible to all players, and bring you another target-based spell.
If you’re not yet convinced, don’t worry! They'll grow on you.
New Evolution:
Baby Dragon
His glow up includes a brand-new ability that will blow you away!
When activated, Baby Dragon Evolution will create a gust of wind that follows him around the Arena, slowing enemy Troops and speeding up allies in the area. It's a wind-win situation!
But don’t get too cocky! His ability only applies to Troops’ movement speed, not their attack speed.
NEW CLAN EVENT
Clan Voyage
In this event, you’ll work with your Clanmates to earn Crowns and sail toward great rewards! Keep an eye on our socials for more information coming soon!
Game Modes and Challenges
Baby Dragon Evolution Draft: Sep 1 - 8
It's Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to unleash the all-new Baby Dragon Evolution
Challenge: Sep 5 - 8
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Dragon Hunt: Sep 15 - 22
Free the Dragons from the Elixir Egg to aid you in battle!
Challenge: Sep 19 - 22
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
4 Card Evo: Sep 26 - Oct 8
You only have 4 choices. They're all Evolutions. Make them count.
Challenge: Oct 3 - 6
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
MILESTONE EVENT REWARDS
This season brings you a whirlwind of Milestone Events with exciting rewards, including:
15,000 Elite Wild Cards
3 Inferno Dragon Evolution Shards
1 Rare Book of Cards
Exclusive cosmetics & more!
*Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.
BUG FIXES
The Log
Damage: 266 → 268 (+1%)
We're making this small adjustment to The Log to keep the interaction of The Log + Poison versus Archer Queen consistent across levels. We wouldn’t want to shake The Log’s confidence after all.
See you in the Arena!
The Clash Royale Team