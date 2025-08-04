Furnace spawns one Fire Spirit at a time while dealing damage with its special cauldron brew.



Following in the footsteps of the Goblin Hut rework, Furnace is the next spawner to get a makeover. Old spawners' passive gameplay doesn't fit modern Clash Royale design, and this is the next step in updating their designs to be more active and engaging.

Reworking Goblin Hut was an opportunity to introduce a new anti-air building, but Furnace's niche of splash damage is already occupied by Bomb Tower. We had to think outside the box for this rework, and we got inspired by a different kind of "spawner" - Witch and Night Witch.

Witch is a beloved card, and with only her and Night Witch filling that role, there is plenty of room for a third spawning Troop. Furnace and its Fire Spirits uniquely complement the Witches, too. Instead of building a massive push with swarms of Skeletons or Bats, Fire Spirits will run ahead and detonate themselves, keeping the battlefield clear.

We're excited to see what Decks will use this new kind of spawner!

And… It also makes great brick-oven pancakes.