New Season: Fired Up!
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Rework & Evolution: Furnace
Classic 2v2
Game Modes and Challenges
More Rewards
New Rework…
Furnace
IT WALKS NOW?! IT WALKS NOW!
Furnace spawns one Fire Spirit at a time while dealing damage with its special cauldron brew.
Following in the footsteps of the Goblin Hut rework, Furnace is the next spawner to get a makeover. Old spawners' passive gameplay doesn't fit modern Clash Royale design, and this is the next step in updating their designs to be more active and engaging.
Reworking Goblin Hut was an opportunity to introduce a new anti-air building, but Furnace's niche of splash damage is already occupied by Bomb Tower. We had to think outside the box for this rework, and we got inspired by a different kind of "spawner" - Witch and Night Witch.
Witch is a beloved card, and with only her and Night Witch filling that role, there is plenty of room for a third spawning Troop. Furnace and its Fire Spirits uniquely complement the Witches, too. Instead of building a massive push with swarms of Skeletons or Bats, Fire Spirits will run ahead and detonate themselves, keeping the battlefield clear.
We're excited to see what Decks will use this new kind of spawner!
And… It also makes great brick-oven pancakes.
… and Evolution!
Furnace
It’s all fired up!
When it’s hot and attacking, Evolved Furnace summons Fire Spirits even faster from hat to hearth.
Classic 2v2
Ready to team up again? Classic 2v2 will be back in August!
When available, you can find it in the Game Mode switcher.
Game Modes and Challenges
Furnace Evolution Draft: Aug 4 - 18
Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!
Challenge #1: Aug 8 - 11
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Challenge #2: Aug 15 - 18
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Release The Fire Spirits: Aug 18 - Sep 1
Fire Spirits will spawn to aid you in battle - use them to scorch your opponent’s defenses! But beware, your enemies can unleash them too
Challenge #1: Aug 22 - 25
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Challenge #2: Aug 29 - Sep 1
Rewards: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
More Rewards
This season brings you 3 Milestone Events, including the 2 Milestone Events of “Evolution Unleashed”, which gives away Electro Dragon Evolution and Archers Evolution! Each Event is packed with valuable Rewards, including 3 Executioner Evolution Shards, a Common Book of Cards, Cosmetics, and more!
Keep an eye on our social media for more information on this Season’s Events.
*Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.
