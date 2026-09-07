New Season: Minion Academy!
One small step for troops, one giant leap for Minion-kind. Leave your opponents frozen in terror while you experiment with new cards and decks! In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Card: Minion Giant
New Hero: Ice Wizard
Academy Antics Album Event
Competitive 2v2 League
Princess Gambit Global Tournament
New Mode: Royale Shuffle
Clashroom Community Event
Bug Fixes & Other Changes
NEW CARD
Minion Giant
The “Mini” in “Minion” doesn’t apply here…
Minion Giant is the Arena’s brand-new win condition! He flies, targets buildings and towers, and spits out a ridiculously horrid toxin from range. What more could you want?
You can unlock this new card for FREE through the Academy Antics Album Event!
Please note: Similar to previous releases, Minion Giant cards will not be available in chests until next season.
NEW HERO
Hero Ice Wizard
Ability: Frosty Fella
Snowman… henchman… same diff
Hero Ice Wizard slows down enemy troops like he usually does, but when you activate his ability… FREEZE! A sneaky snowman spawns behind the nearest slowed troop while all troops in the area are frozen in place. Your opponent must defeat the snowman in order to free their push.
You can unlock Hero Ice Wizard by choosing him as a reward on the upgraded Pass Royale track or by spending 200 Hero Coins.
ALBUM EVENT
Academy Antics: September 7th – October 5th
The Album Event is back: Minion-style! Learn about Minion Giant’s mischievous first year at the Minion Academy.
Just like before: collect Snippets, complete scenes, and unlock rewards. Complete the full album to uncover the tale of Minion Giant and earn 1750x Minion Giant cards throughout the album, plus an emote and tower skin!
Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and you can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 3 per day), through events, or in the Shop.
Snippets that are already in your album are called Duplicates! You can exchange 4 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a new Snippet.
Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.
|Snippet
|Duplicates
|Common
|3
|Rare
|3
|Epic
|4
|Legendary
|4
Any extra Snippets you collect after completing the album will convert into bonus rewards.
During the last week of the event, all daily reward Snippets will be Unique Snippets to help you finish off the event and get those shiny new rewards you’ve been drooling over!
This event is available from Arena 3.
Are you also a huge drop rate nerd? Check out the Snippet drop rates for this Album Event here!
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
2v2 League: September 7th – 21st
It’s that time again! Grab a friend and prepare your strategy for dominating the 2v2 leaderboard.
You can earn up to 2 badges for this league! One for completing the league road and another for placing in the top 10,000 on the leaderboard.
GLOBAL TOURNAMENT
Princess Gambit: September 21st – 26th
Tower Princess is back on top while the King enjoys the end of his summer vacation.
This sudden death battle has only two Princess Towers and a rotating deck of 40 cards. Evolutions and Heroes are always active, and you’ll see which cards and forms are available at the start of each battle. Available cards are capped at Level 11, but Evolutions and Hero availability will be based on your personal Collection.
Prove your worth for an exclusive badge and bragging rights. A Leaderboard Finisher Badge is also available for the top 10,000 players.
NEW GAME MODE
Royale Shuffle: September 21st – October 5th
Battle in a random mode with a random deck. Spin the wheel and test your skill!
This brand-new game mode gives you a random chance to play one of these classic modes:
Triple Elixir
Super Troop Showdown
Sudden Death
Rage Battle
Heist
Snowball Bombardment
Mega Monk
Blackout
4-Card Clash
Capture the Mortar
Dragon Hunt
Everything Evolved
Royale Shuffle Challenge
Challenge: September 28th – October 5th
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration)
CLASHROOM COMMUNITY EVENT
September 22nd – 26th
Have you always wondered about the science behind retching Minions and freezing troops? Now, you can learn about how Clash Royale emulates the real world.
In this event, your knowledge is rewarded! Learn about biology, physics, and history in the context of the game from three awesome teachers and test your knowledge to prepare for your exams.
We’ll reveal more about the event closer to the date, so keep an eye on our socials for more info.
Don’t forget… no cheating!
BUG FIXES & OTHER CHANGES
September 1 – 07:00 UTC
Victory Run is making a comeback, but we need to test a few things first! Not everyone will see this event, and those who do may notice some variations. This is all happening in hopes of making Victory Run a better event for the future.
If your Ultimate Champion match ends in a draw, you'll lose half the trophies you would have lost from a defeat. The same applies to your opponent.
Activating Hero Tombstone’s ability after it’s destroyed while frozen no longer crashes the game
Hero Tombstone now always has an ability button when deployed, even if Tomb Queen is still on the field from a previously deployed Hero Tombstone.
Hero Barbarian Barrel and Hero Berserker now refund Elixir if they’re defeated before their ability is triggered.
Evolved Hunter now effectively uses his net on a jumping Mega Knight, no longer wasting the cooldown without affecting Mega Knight.
Evolved Wall Breakers no longer deal more tower damage if their barrel explodes next to a tower.
Little Prince’s attack speed buff is no longer reset after using his ability.
Either Bandit or Boss Bandit would occasionally damage the other when dashing at each other. Both cards now have 50ms longer immunity when dashing.
Skeleton King now hides his soul bar after using his ability.
Fisherman and Vines Card Masteries are progressing again.
Rune Giant has her buffing animation again!
Void now highlights flying troops when hovering the spell over an area.
Non-damaging AEOs are now more responsive and apply their buff instantly. Affects Rage, Earthquake’s slow effect, and Evolved Princess’s slow effect.
Vines and Lightning now target the enemies closest to the center of the spell deploy area when choosing between troops that have the same hitpoints.
Fixed an issue that caused disconnects during Boat Battles.
Fixed an issue that caused a crash when collecting two Card Mastery rewards at the same time.
Fixed friends' scores showing as zero on the Friends Leaderboard at the top of Trophy Road..
Fixed the display of certain images and text in Seasonal Arenas on Trophy Road.
September 1 – 15:45 UTC
C.H.A.O.S Modifiers are now correctly displayed
Royal Delivery is now behaving as expected in C.H.A.O.S
Goblin Drill Epic Modifier now summons Drills with the correct HP
Hog Rider, Ram Rider, Royal Hogs, Royal Hogs Evolution, Mother Witch Hogs, and Hero Dark Prince's Rhino no longer jump directly from the bridge to the tower
Fisherman’s Rare and Epic Modifiers are now working correctly
Little Prince’s ability stats are now correct
Hero Valkyrie no longer goes directly to towers while using her ability
September 3 – 13:00 UTC
Music is now playing correctly
Royal Delivery is now behaving as expected in C.H.A.O.S
Firecracker no longer clones herself repeatedly in C.H.A.O.S
Fisherman no longer has 2 Epic C.H.A.O.S Modifiers
Golden Knight no longer dashes multiple times during his ability
Ice Golem now correctly refunds his ability cost if defeated
Rage now affects Towers correctly
Clones can no longer be cloned
Hero Valkyrie’s ability now damages an invisible Archer Queen
Earthquake now correctly deals damage at all 3 waves
Freeze now freezes cloned units correctly
Bandit, Boss Bandit, and Golden Knight can no longer be interrupted by Zap, Freeze, and similar effects while dashing
Merge Tactics: The leaderboard is now displaying correctly
Merge Tactics: Prince's texture is now correct
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Have an ice day & see you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team