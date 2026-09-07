Academy Antics: September 7th – October 5th

The Album Event is back: Minion-style! Learn about Minion Giant’s mischievous first year at the Minion Academy.

Just like before: collect Snippets, complete scenes, and unlock rewards. Complete the full album to uncover the tale of Minion Giant and earn 1750x Minion Giant cards throughout the album, plus an emote and tower skin!

Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and you can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 3 per day), through events, or in the Shop.

Snippets that are already in your album are called Duplicates! You can exchange 4 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a new Snippet.

Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.

Snippet Duplicates Common 3 Rare 3 Epic 4 Legendary 4

Any extra Snippets you collect after completing the album will convert into bonus rewards.

During the last week of the event, all daily reward Snippets will be Unique Snippets to help you finish off the event and get those shiny new rewards you’ve been drooling over!

This event is available from Arena 3.

Are you also a huge drop rate nerd? Check out the Snippet drop rates for this Album Event here!