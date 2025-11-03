We're fixing a bug with Golden Knight where he would chase a troop indefinitely as they walked away from him. Previously, he would initiate a dash, then pause for 200 milliseconds before dashing. If that troop walked out of the dash range, Golden Knight would keep chasing the troop. We're reducing the delay to 50 milliseconds, which will make him much more likely to dash to troops walking away.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team