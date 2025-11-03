November Balance Changes
November 3rd
NERFS ⬇️
Spawn Speed: 1.9sec → 2.1sec (+11%)
Goblin Hut has been dominating across many deck types, pushing other Buildings out of the meta as the ultimate control card. We’re slowing down its Spear Goblin spawn rate to make it less reliable on defense and open space for other Building options to shine.
Elixir Collector
Production Speed: 12 → 13 (+8%)
Lifetime: 1min26sec → 1min33sec (+8%)
Because of the Three Musketeers rework and the gradually increasing usage rate, we're nerfing Elixir Collector. Our goal is to make Three Musketeers not always reliant on Elixir Collector to be viable.
Wall Breakers
Damage: 391 → 350 (-10%)
Wall Breakers Evolution
Damage (Runner): 197 → 184 (-6%)
Wall Breakers have been blowing up way more than just walls lately—offering too much gameplay versatility for a 2-Elixir card, especially in their Evolved form. We’re reducing their damage to make missed defenses less punishing and bring their overall value more in line with other low-cost win conditions.
Royal Ghost Evolution
Souldiers Area Damage: 261 → 133 (-49%)
Royal Ghost’s Evolution has been haunting the Arena, and his Souldiers were striking just as hard as he was. They’ll now deal damage equal to their spawn damage instead of matching the Royal Ghost's full attack.
BUFFS ⬆️
Rascals
Boy Damage: 204 → 217 (+6%)
Rascal Boy is still too dependent on Rascal Girls for damage, making Rascals overly vulnerable to spells for a 5-Elixir card. We’re giving him a boost so he can hold his own when they’re not around.
Phoenix
Respawned Phoenix Hitpoints: 842 → 1052 (+25%)
Respawned Phoenix Damage: 174 → 217 (+25%)
In order to differentiate Phoenix from other airborne options, we're focusing on buffing its rebirth mechanic. A reborn Phoenix will now have the same stats as the original.
Spirit Empress (Ground)
Hitpoints: 1134 → 1244 (+10%)
While Spirit Empress’s flying form is in a healthy spot, her grounded form has been dragging her use rates down. We’re bumping up her Hitpoints to make her ground form more resilient on the counterpush.
Little Prince
Guardian Damage: 202 → 217 (+8%)
Little Prince didn’t take last season's changes to Champion cycle too well. His Guardian is getting an attack buff to help him get back on his feet.
Goblin Drill Evolution
Spawn on submerge: 1 → 2 (+100%)
Evolved Goblin Drill has been underperforming compared to other Evolutions, with the regular Drill often proving more reliable. To improve its offensive potential, we’re reverting a previous nerf and bringing back the second Goblin that spawns when the Drill first submerges. We’ve also fixed a bug that caused Goblins spawned after each submerge to be pushed onto Towers.
BUG FIX 🐛
Golden Knight
Reduce Dash delay: 0.2sec → 0.05sec (-75%)
We're fixing a bug with Golden Knight where he would chase a troop indefinitely as they walked away from him. Previously, he would initiate a dash, then pause for 200 milliseconds before dashing. If that troop walked out of the dash range, Golden Knight would keep chasing the troop. We're reducing the delay to 50 milliseconds, which will make him much more likely to dash to troops walking away.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team