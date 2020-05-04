It's Supercell's 10 year anniversary on May 14th, and we are celebrating it in all Supercell games!



Earn a FREE EMOTE from the free Pass Royale rewards! Show that you were here with this Emote.

This Exclusive King Emote can be earned by collecting 10 Crowns and completing the first Reward Tier.

What is Supercell?

Supercell is the company that makes Clash Royale, as well as other games such as Clash of Clans & Brawl Stars. Find out more here!