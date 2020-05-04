Spend time in the Dragon Spa, earn new Pass Royale rewards and play with a level boosted Electro Dragon!
トップバッターはPanda選手。
香港から参戦するPanda選手はシーズン1での経験を経て、シーズン2では更にパワーアップして戻ってきました💪
ピラミッド初週で1位を獲得し、その後も2位を2回獲得、合計4週ランキング入りを果たしました！FamousKid選手、KK選手、Higher選手などの有名選手にも勝利していますが、Lim | Endo選手にはピラミッドファイナルで2度敗北しています。
東南アジアチームで最もスターポイントを保有する選手として、チームをリードしていくことが期待されています！🔥
Coco
It's Supercell's 10 year anniversary on May 14th, and we are celebrating it in all Supercell games!
Earn a FREE EMOTE from the free Pass Royale rewards! Show that you were here with this Emote.
This Exclusive King Emote can be earned by collecting 10 Crowns and completing the first Reward Tier.
What is Supercell?
Supercell is the company that makes Clash Royale, as well as other games such as Clash of Clans & Brawl Stars. Find out more here!
東南アジアチーム、最後の選手はguoyuan選手。
5400トロフィーでマレーシアから参戦したguoyuan選手はピラミッドWeek1でスター選手になりました。
しかしそれだけでは彼を語れません。guoyuan選手はMiku選手やYUYA選手からポジションを死守し、さらにはピラミッド戦でKK選手を3回連続圧倒しました！
日本選手にとって脅威であることは間違いなしです！
果たして日本チームは彼を乗り越える事ができるのでしょうか？配信で見届けましょう！
クラロワ公式Twitterでは最新情報をお届けしています！ぜひフォローしてチェックしてくださいね💁
PASS ROYALE
EARN CROWNS TO UNLOCK REWARDS
Dragon Tower Skin
Exclusive Knight Emote
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned in Season 11!
71 REWARDS TO UNLOCK!
35
Pass Royale Reward Tiers
35
FREE Reward Tiers
---
NEW ARENA
Ahh, the Dragon Spa. The only place where you can relax while being inches from a giant Dragon's mouth.
Don't worry, she's harmless.
Yes, it looks like an elaborate ruse to cook Barbarians before eating them... but she just wants to exfoliate.
BALANCE CHANGES
EMOTES
King Emote: In Free Pass Royale Reward Tier 1
Knight: From Pass Royale Season 11
Lava Hound: In the Shop from 28th May
Inferno Dragon: In a Challenge from 8th May
中國大陸賽區最後一名參賽選手是本賽季一戰封神的新人ONE-TWO。在第5週挑戰賽中，ONE-TWO戰勝了強大的Panda進入天王金字塔，最後又在冒泡賽中連勝Higher和Coco兩位大神奪冠，從而一舉拿到總決賽門票。作為一名打法非常有特點的選手，ONE-TWO幾手絕活玩得爐火純青，有他的加入，必將大大減輕Auk和Higher的壓力。