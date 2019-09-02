BE LEGENDARY!!!
Exclusive
Season 3 Fortress Tower Skin & Emote!
35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers to unlock!
35 Free Reward Tiers to unlock!
The Flood has ended, and the Royale Kingdom has returned to a sense of normality... or has it?! Let the Legendary Arena Battles commence!
Season 3 Special Challenges will have Legendary cards, Legendary chests or Legendary Trade Tokens up for grabs!
Keep an eye out for:
Legendary Party
Miner Draft
(with new Miner Emote!)
Bandit Dash!
Night Witch Draft
(with new Night Witch Emote!)
Sudden Death
Lumberjack Rage
Also win chests, gold & more from these challenges!
Damage
+84%
Hitpoints
-5%
Range
reduced (min 4.5 - 6.5 max)
>
(min 4 - 4.5 max)
Hit Speed
reduced 2.4sec > 2.5sec
Faster Axe return time
(1.5 sec > 1sec)
Royal Ghost
Area Damage
R
adius:
0.8 > 1
Dark Prince
Area Damage Radius:
1.2 > 1.1
P.E.K.K.A
Range:
Long > Medium
Goblin Cage
Goblin Brawler Speed:
Very Fast > Fast
Fisherman
Elixir Cost:
4 > 3
Damage:
-11%
Giant (Bug Fix)
Giant incorrectly displayed Range Melee: Long on his card info. It now appears as Melee: Medium, which represents his actual range.
We have removed multiple choice cards for this Season, and have replaced the guaranteed Fisherman with a Legendary Chest.
Remember to collect your Trophy Road rewards for the new Season!
1v1 Bandit Dash!
1v1 Draft
1v1 Classic Decks
2v2 Touchdown
2v2 Triple Elixir
페어플레이(Fair Play)
Fair Play = Fun Play!
신인 선수와 베테랑 선수 모두 CRL 2021 대회를 준비하고 있습니다. 모두의 노력이 헛되지 않도록 저희가 준비한 대회의 장이 모두에게 공정하고, 서로를 존중하며, 누구나 함께할 수 있는 곳이 되길 바랍니다. 슈퍼셀의 안전하고 공정한 게임 이용 방침과 이용 약관을 확인해 주시기 바랍니다. 트위터, DM, 인게임 등 CRL의 모든 공간이 모두에게 안전하고 공정하기를 바랍니다.
"페어 플레이"는 클래시 로얄에서 매우 중요하며, 이는 e스포츠에서도 마찬가지입니다.
상위 1,000위 안에 든 모든 선수의 계정을 슈퍼셀의 페어플레이 팀이 검수하며, 이용 약관 위반 사항 적발 시 계정이 정지될 수 있습니다.
이것은 무엇을 의미하나요?
공정한 판단을 위해 계정 정지 결정을 내릴 때는 여러 많은 요소를 검토합니다. 다음 몇 가지 주요 사항을 확인해주시기 바랍니다.
지난 2개월(게임 내 두 번의 시즌) 이내에 타인과 계정을 공유한 적이 있는 경우, 해당 계정은 정지될 수 있으며 그로 인해 현재 진행 중인 토너먼트에서 실격 처리됩니다.
클래시 로얄 게임 내 공식 상점 외의 다른 경로로 상당량의 보석을 획득한 경우, 해당 계정이 정지될 수 있습니다.
제3자로부터 계정을 구매한 경우 계정이 정지될 수 있습니다.
최초 위반에 한해 선처할 수도 있으나, 위반 행위 반복 시 클래시 로얄 리그 및 기타 슈퍼셀 e스포츠에서 영구 실격될 수 있습니다.
CRL 커뮤니티의 챔피언은 여러분입니다. 공정한 게임과 함께하는 즐거움을 잊지 마세요!