Miner is perhaps the most versatile Troop in the entire game, providing a primary or secondary win condition while also removing defenders. The biggest issue we saw with Miner is that the higher skill you got, the more necessary Miner became. Miner was the single most played card in top end Challenge battles or Ultimate Champion league, with an eye-popping 42% usage while maintaining a high win rate. The second place card, Zap, clocks in at 32%.

Miner has been given a damage reduction against Crown Towers that is very similar to Spells.

A while back, Spells were nerfed to deal 35% damage to Towers instead of 40%. We are matching that amount for consistency to reduce Miner’s effectiveness as a win condition. His massive use rate and versatility will keep Miner in the meta, but hopefully reduce him from a must-play at high levels to a more balanced choice within the meta.

