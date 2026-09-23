Skip to content
Supercell, home page
Back to Clash Royale News
Blog – Clash Royale
23 Sept 2026

September Balance Changes

Balance Update – September 16th

NERFS ⬇️

Hero Ice Wizard

Freeze Duration: 7s → 5s (-29%)

Goblinstein

Ability Duration: 4s → 3.5s (-13%)

Minion Giant

Damage: 189 → 168 (-11%)

BUFF ⬆️

Fire Spirit

Damage: 207 → 215 (+4%)

Balance Update – September 8th

NERFS ⬇️

Hero Balloon

Skeletrooper Landing Damage: 263 → 230 (-13%)

The Coffin Cadets were a bit too chaotic on landing. These newly trained aerial aces have learned how to land more safely.

Battle Ram Evolution

Knockback: 2.5 → 2 tiles (-20%)

While the previous changes to Battle Ram Barbarians were deserved, Evolved Battle Ram got more than its fair share. We're trimming down its knockback effect to compensate.

Elite Barbarians Evolution

Spear Range: 3.5–5 → 3–4.5 tiles  (-10%)
Rage Duration: 2.5s → 2s (-20%)

Evolved Elite Barbarians stormed the meta with all their Viking might. A reduction to their spear range and Rage duration will give you a moment to grab your sword before they send you to Valkhalla.

Freeze

Duration: 4s → 3.5s (-13%)

While we're happy with Freeze's newfound versatility thanks to its last damage buff, its use rate has surpassed what we deem healthy for this potentially oppressive spell.

Fireball

Crown Tower Damage: 172 → 159 (-8%)

Fireball's high damage, fast travel speed, and instant output makes it overly efficient at spell cycling, so we're reducing its Crown Tower damage.

Ice Golem

Hitpoints: 1315 → 1228 (-7%)
Slow Duration: 2s → 2.5s (+25%)

After his hitpoint buff last year, Ice Golem provided too much tank value for only 2 Elixir. Now, he'll now be even more chill!

Zappies

Hit Speed: 2.2s → 2.3s (+5%)

Zappies are the common denominator among some of the strongest decks in the meta, so we're nerfing their hit speed to address these specific decks.

BUFFS ⬆️

Ronin

Hit Speed: 1.4s → 1.3s (-7%)

Ronin struggled to regain his footing in the meta after a necessary bug fix caused his stats to be nerfed. Dealing with distractions will now be easier. A clear path is a clear mind.

Spirit Empress (Ground & Air)

Damage: 309 → 320 (+4%)

Spirit Empress' damage output is too low for a 6-Elixir, single-target troop. Now, she'll now pack more of a punch.

Goblin Cage

Brawler Hitpoints: 1080 → 1121 (+4%)

Goblin Brawler has been left out of the action ever since the nerf to his Evolution. He's now ready to hop back into the brawl tougher than ever.

REWORKS 🔄

Hero Mega Minion

Now warps back to original position
Warp Damage: 399 → 422 (+6%)
Crown Tower Damage Reduction: 75% → 0%

Hero Mega Minion's gameplay became too focused on getting Crown Tower damage. Like a good soldier, his primary mission will now be assassinations only, returning to his original position once his target is taken out or after 3.5 seconds.

Hero Wizard

Ability Duration: 5s → 3.5s (-30%)

Wizard Evolution

Shield Hitpoints: 192 → 176 (-8%)

Wizard

Damage: 281 → 304 (+8%)
First Attack: 0.4s → 0.5s (+25%)

Wizard was too dependent on his Evolution and Hero forms to have his own impact on the Arena. He’ll now be able to take out Firecracker and Archers with a single fireball. His Hero form will now only get off 2 Tornadoes, and Evolved Wizard’s shield will no longer survive Giant Snowball.

Bomber Evolution

Bomb Bounce Distance: 2.5 → 3 tiles (+20%)

Bomber

Damage: 225 → 212 (-6%)

Barry's Evolution needed a little more bounce in his bomb to make him worthy of an Evolution Slot.

Battle Ram

Sight Range: 5.5 → 6.5 tiles (+18%)

Golem

Sight Range: 7 → 7.5 tiles (+7%)

These two cards are often able to bypass standard building placements, so we're increasing their sight range to be more in line with other win conditions.

Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team