September Balance Changes
Balance Update – September 16th
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Ice Wizard
Freeze Duration: 7s → 5s (-29%)
Goblinstein
Ability Duration: 4s → 3.5s (-13%)
Minion Giant
Damage: 189 → 168 (-11%)
BUFF ⬆️
Fire Spirit
Damage: 207 → 215 (+4%)
Balance Update – September 8th
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Balloon
Skeletrooper Landing Damage: 263 → 230 (-13%)
The Coffin Cadets were a bit too chaotic on landing. These newly trained aerial aces have learned how to land more safely.
Battle Ram Evolution
Knockback: 2.5 → 2 tiles (-20%)
While the previous changes to Battle Ram Barbarians were deserved, Evolved Battle Ram got more than its fair share. We're trimming down its knockback effect to compensate.
Elite Barbarians Evolution
Spear Range: 3.5–5 → 3–4.5 tiles (-10%)
Rage Duration: 2.5s → 2s (-20%)
Evolved Elite Barbarians stormed the meta with all their Viking might. A reduction to their spear range and Rage duration will give you a moment to grab your sword before they send you to Valkhalla.
Freeze
Duration: 4s → 3.5s (-13%)
While we're happy with Freeze's newfound versatility thanks to its last damage buff, its use rate has surpassed what we deem healthy for this potentially oppressive spell.
Fireball
Crown Tower Damage: 172 → 159 (-8%)
Fireball's high damage, fast travel speed, and instant output makes it overly efficient at spell cycling, so we're reducing its Crown Tower damage.
Ice Golem
Hitpoints: 1315 → 1228 (-7%)
Slow Duration: 2s → 2.5s (+25%)
After his hitpoint buff last year, Ice Golem provided too much tank value for only 2 Elixir. Now, he'll now be even more chill!
Zappies
Hit Speed: 2.2s → 2.3s (+5%)
Zappies are the common denominator among some of the strongest decks in the meta, so we're nerfing their hit speed to address these specific decks.
BUFFS ⬆️
Ronin
Hit Speed: 1.4s → 1.3s (-7%)
Ronin struggled to regain his footing in the meta after a necessary bug fix caused his stats to be nerfed. Dealing with distractions will now be easier. A clear path is a clear mind.
Spirit Empress (Ground & Air)
Damage: 309 → 320 (+4%)
Spirit Empress' damage output is too low for a 6-Elixir, single-target troop. Now, she'll now pack more of a punch.
Goblin Cage
Brawler Hitpoints: 1080 → 1121 (+4%)
Goblin Brawler has been left out of the action ever since the nerf to his Evolution. He's now ready to hop back into the brawl tougher than ever.
REWORKS 🔄
Hero Mega Minion
Now warps back to original position
Warp Damage: 399 → 422 (+6%)
Crown Tower Damage Reduction: 75% → 0%
Hero Mega Minion's gameplay became too focused on getting Crown Tower damage. Like a good soldier, his primary mission will now be assassinations only, returning to his original position once his target is taken out or after 3.5 seconds.
Hero Wizard
Ability Duration: 5s → 3.5s (-30%)
Wizard Evolution
Shield Hitpoints: 192 → 176 (-8%)
Wizard
Damage: 281 → 304 (+8%)
First Attack: 0.4s → 0.5s (+25%)
Wizard was too dependent on his Evolution and Hero forms to have his own impact on the Arena. He’ll now be able to take out Firecracker and Archers with a single fireball. His Hero form will now only get off 2 Tornadoes, and Evolved Wizard’s shield will no longer survive Giant Snowball.
Bomber Evolution
Bomb Bounce Distance: 2.5 → 3 tiles (+20%)
Bomber
Damage: 225 → 212 (-6%)
Barry's Evolution needed a little more bounce in his bomb to make him worthy of an Evolution Slot.
Battle Ram
Sight Range: 5.5 → 6.5 tiles (+18%)
Golem
Sight Range: 7 → 7.5 tiles (+7%)
These two cards are often able to bypass standard building placements, so we're increasing their sight range to be more in line with other win conditions.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team