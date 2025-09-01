September Balance Changes!
Balance Update – September 2nd
NERFS ⬇️
Furnace Evolution
Hot Spawn Speed: 1.8s → 2.4s (-33%)
Why? Furnace Evolution is one of the strongest Cards in the game, and we’re only balancing its Evolution form to bridge the gap between him and his normal self.
Spirit Empress
Hitpoints: 1318 → 1192 (-10%)
Why? Spirit Empress struggled to find her place, but now she’s terrorizing the skies. We want to make sure she remains true to herself as a long-range Flying Troop, but we’re lowering her hitpoints to help her learn the value of teamwork.
Minions
Hit Speed: 1s → 1.1s (-10%)
Why? Minions really found themselves with the last range buff, distancing them from their fellow flying Bats. But their DPS made them act all high and mighty, so we’re nerfing their hit speed to keep their previous interactions consistent.
Cannoneer
Hit Speed: 2.1s → 2.2s (-5%)
Why? Despite decreasing his DPS, Cannoneer's last balance change made him stronger than anticipated. We're partially reverting his previous hit speed buff to keep him from making the other Tower Troops jealous.
BUFFS ⬆️
Little Prince
Ability Knockback: 2 → 2.5 (+25%)
Ability Damage: 230 → 256 (+11%)
Why? While his efficiency is not easily matched, we want Little Prince to have an ability that’s strong enough to compete against other Champions (and make his father proud).
Goblinstein
Monster Hitpoints: 2304 → 2385 (+4%)
Why? Goblinstein's Ability is strong, but the Monster just wasn’t pulling his own weight. This is what happens when Doc leaves potions lying around.
Dark Prince
Damage: 248 → 266 (+7%)
Charge Damage: 496 → 532 (+7%)
Why? Dark Prince struggles to compete with other 4-Elixir tank options like Valkyrie and Skeleton King. We thought he’d proved himself well enough in the Arena, so we’re doubling down on his strength to make him a high-damage alternative to these Cards.
REWORKS 🔄
Goblin Curse
Damage Amplification: 20% → 0% (-100%)
Damage/Sec: 30 → 35 (+17%)
Crown Tower Damage/Sec: 6 → 10 (+67%)
Why? We're reworking Goblin Curse to be solely an anti-swarm Card by removing the damage amplification and increasing its DPS. The damage amplification made the Card too versatile and effective against high-hitpoint Troops when combined with other Spells.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team