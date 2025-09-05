Skip to content
5 Sept 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

Vines and Goblin Giant Evolution Nerfs

We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear! Since the release of Vines and the rise of Goblin Giant Evolution’s Decks, these two Cards have been overperforming and need a bit of tuning. We are rolling out these changes to keep gameplay balanced and fun for everyone.

Vines

Damage/Sec: 162 -> 134

Though Vines has been playing its role well, at the moment, it feels too versatile. By lowering its Damage, we’re making sure it shines for its special ability rather than overpowering every trade

Goblin Giant Evolution

Spawn Speed: 1.8sec -> 2.2sec

In the last Balance Changes, we tried to slow down Goblin Giant Evolution Decks by nerfing Goblin Curse and Minions, but that didn’t quite do the trick. This time, we’re going straight to the source and making changes to Goblin Giant Evolution’s Spawn Speed.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team