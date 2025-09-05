Vines and Goblin Giant Evolution Nerfs
We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear! Since the release of Vines and the rise of Goblin Giant Evolution’s Decks, these two Cards have been overperforming and need a bit of tuning. We are rolling out these changes to keep gameplay balanced and fun for everyone.
Vines
Damage/Sec: 162 -> 134
Though Vines has been playing its role well, at the moment, it feels too versatile. By lowering its Damage, we’re making sure it shines for its special ability rather than overpowering every trade
Goblin Giant Evolution
Spawn Speed: 1.8sec -> 2.2sec
In the last Balance Changes, we tried to slow down Goblin Giant Evolution Decks by nerfing Goblin Curse and Minions, but that didn’t quite do the trick. This time, we’re going straight to the source and making changes to Goblin Giant Evolution’s Spawn Speed.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team