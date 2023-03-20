Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

20 mar 2023

🇪🇸 España vs Francia 🇫🇷
17 mar 2023

Adelanto de la Actualización: ¡Fichas de Temporada y más!
3 mar 2023

Adelanto de la actualización: rediseño del Pass Royale
10 feb 2023

2023 ROADMAP
4 feb 2023

AJUSTES DE EQUILIBRIO DE FEBRERO DE 2023
3 feb 2023

Mantenimiento - 3 Febrero
