Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
8 may 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Lista de mazos para la batalla de campeones!
18 abr 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
Mantenimiento - 18 abril
4 abr 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
AJUSTES DE EQUILIBRIO DE ABRIL
31 mar 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Megaelección en el camino de leyendas!
24 mar 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
Cambios en los precios del Pass Royale
24 mar 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Una actualización para perdedores!
Previous
12
13
14
15
16
Next