15 mar 2024

VOTA POR EL MEJOR ASPECTO MÁGICO PARA LAS TORRES (1)
11 mar 2024

EVENTOS Y DESAFÍOS DE MARZO
6 mar 2024

AJUSTES DE EQUILIBRIO DE MARZO
1 mar 2024

¡EVENTO DEL ANIVERSARIO!
4 feb 2024

TU EVOLUCIÓN IDEAL
3 feb 2024

Segundo hueco de evolución para jugadores con torre del rey de nivel 15
