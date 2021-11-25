Con l'avvicinarsi della sfida 20 da vittorie, desideriamo ricordarti la politica di Sicurezza e correttezza del gioco e le Condizioni d'uso di Supercell.
Preveniamo pro-attivamente che i giocatori possano utilizzare, all'interno del nostro gioco, dei software di terze parti
Monitoriamo la
CONDIVISIONE DEGLI ACCOUNT
e gli
ACQUISTI FRAUDOLENTI
Effettuiamo regolari controlli affinché il Fair Play venga rispettato nelle nostre classifiche
Controlliamo gli account dei giocatori che si sono qualificati per tornei competitivi
A semi-professional Clash Royale competition for teams with a total of $18,000 in prizes.
GKR Leagues Season 7 will be divided into 2 regions: EAST and WEST. Each region will consist of 20 invited Teams, having a total of 40 Teams.
The structure of the competition is composed of 3 phases: Winter Split (from January to April), Summer Split (from June to September) and the Finals (December). The top 12 Teams in the Group Stage will advance to the Regional Playoffs.
The Top 2 from each region will advance to the Finals of the split + qualifier to the Finals in December 2022 where the final GKR winners will be determined.
The Group Phase will be played from June 6th to August 9th. You can watch the Playoffs live from August 22 to August 28.
Every Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday you will be able to enjoy the matches of the competition at the following times:
- EAST:
> Central European Summer Time: 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00 and 16:00.
> Japan Standard Time: 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, 23:00 and 00:00.
- WEST:
> Central European Summer Time: 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, 23:00 and 00:00.
> Japan Standard Time: 03:00, 04:00, 05:00, 06:00 and 07:00.
Tutti i giocatori che avranno progredito in gioco condividendo il proprio account saranno bannati anche in modo permanente, se necessario. Questa procedura si applicherà a tutti gli altri account correlati anche se “puliti”.
Non possiamo garantire la sicurezza di alcun account passato dalle mani di un giocatore a un altro.
Ci riserviamo il diritto di bannare qualsiasi account sia stato condiviso tra più giocatori.
The teams participating for the Summer Split are as follows
EAST:
1. Andromeda APAC (Japan)
2. Arneb (Japan)
3. Bloody Bride (Japan)
4. CIS Team (Russia)
5. Gang of Hamsters (Russia)
6. GH APAC (Japan)
7. Imuers (Japan)
8. Intellectuals (Japan)
9. Intellectuals Extreme (Japan)
10. Enosis eSports (Hungary)
11. Rage Team (Iran)
12. Raptores (Japan)
13. Raptores Academy (Japan)
14. Rising Sun Esports (Japan)
15. Shuriken (Afghanistan)
16. Stars Elite (India)
17. TasteMyXbow (United States - India)
18. Team CMC (Singapore)
19. Vamos APAC (South Korea)
20. Pastblank (South Korea)
WEST:
1. 40 Klouth (Spain)
2. Bacchus Esport (France)
3. BCN Pro Team (Spain)
4. Córdoba CF eSports (Spain)
5. Delta Stars (Mexico)
6. DOM eSports (Brazil)
7. Empire Club (Spain)
8. Kaos Esports (Mexico)
9. Olimpo Squad (Peru)
10. Sace On Tour (Spain)
11. SK Calalas (Spain)
12. Spanish Kingdom (Spain)
13. Team Bravus (Spain)
14. Team TyrNE (Germany)
15. Threat Level Gaming (United States)
16. Top Elite (Germany)
17. Urban Esports (Peru)
18. KOK X Vatra (Mexico)
19. Wolfix Gaming (Spain)
20. Wudan Games (Italy)