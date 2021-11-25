A semi-professional Clash Royale competition for teams with a total of $18,000 in prizes.

GKR Leagues Season 7 will be divided into 2 regions: EAST and WEST. Each region will consist of 20 invited Teams, having a total of 40 Teams.

The structure of the competition is composed of 3 phases: Winter Split (from January to April), Summer Split (from June to September) and the Finals (December). The top 12 Teams in the Group Stage will advance to the Regional Playoffs.



The Top 2 from each region will advance to the Finals of the split + qualifier to the Finals in December 2022 where the final GKR winners will be determined.

The Group Phase will be played from June 6th to August 9th. You can watch the Playoffs live from August 22 to August 28.

Every Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday you will be able to enjoy the matches of the competition at the following times:

- EAST:

> Central European Summer Time: 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00 and 16:00.

> Japan Standard Time: 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, 23:00 and 00:00.

- WEST:

> Central European Summer Time: 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, 23:00 and 00:00.

> Japan Standard Time: 03:00, 04:00, 05:00, 06:00 and 07:00.