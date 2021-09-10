Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2021年9月10日
Blog – Clash Royale
どのユニットで暴れよう？パーティーモード（ユニット召喚）の投票開始！
2021年9月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
おまたせ！バランス調整！
2021年9月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
祝★シーズン27 フォロー&RTキャンペーン！
2021年9月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
シーズン27 : ファルチェのキッチン
2021年9月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
どのモードで遊ぶ？パーティーモード（1対1）の投票開始！
2021年9月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
アップデートについてのお知らせ！
