Clash Royale News Archive

2021年11月1日

チャンピオンシーズンの報酬
2021年10月27日

＼目指せ14万回再生／ キングレベル14＆チャンピオン登場記念　動画視聴キャンペーン🎉
2021年10月25日

チャンピオン！最新アップデートの情報！
2021年10月25日

キングレベル14実装に伴うカード補填に関して
2021年10月21日

キングレベル14が登場！
2021年10月18日

バリュー・ロワイヤルが始まります！
