Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2021年4月5日

Blog – Clash Royale

シーズン22：P.E.K.K.Aシアター
article image

2021年4月5日

Blog – Clash Royale

今年もクラロワが選出！高校生のeスポーツ甲子園『STAGE:0（ステージゼロ）』開催！
article image

2021年4月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

『クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦』 「スターピラミッド」が今夜いよいよ開幕！
article image

2021年4月2日

Blog – Clash Royale

『クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦』チャレンジャー8名を紹介！
article image

2021年3月31日

Blog – Clash Royale

『クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦』シーズン1 「シーディングウィーク」の カード&デッキランキングを発表！
article image

2021年3月30日

Blog – Clash Royale

新たなバランス調整
Previous3031323334Next