Clash Royale News Archive
2021年4月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
シーズン22：P.E.K.K.Aシアター
2021年4月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
今年もクラロワが選出！高校生のeスポーツ甲子園『STAGE:0（ステージゼロ）』開催！
2021年4月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
『クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦』 「スターピラミッド」が今夜いよいよ開幕！
2021年4月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
『クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦』チャレンジャー8名を紹介！
2021年3月31日
Blog – Clash Royale
『クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦』シーズン1 「シーディングウィーク」の カード&デッキランキングを発表！
2021年3月30日
Blog – Clash Royale
新たなバランス調整
